Pebble Beach Pro-Am in danger of being trimmed to 54 holes due to inclement weather delay

The 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament has hit a roadblock due to torrential weather. The weather has caused the last day of the tournament to be delayed to Monday, February 5. The problem has persisted at the location for a few years, and this year is no different.
Rain has been a problem for all three days of the tournament. With unplayable conditions and soggy turfs, 12 golf balls have so far been lost to the weather. Sunday's tee off got postponed by two hours before the ultimate decision of postponing the final round by a day was made.
However, with more rain forecasted on Monday, the tournament might not happen at all. If golfers are not able to tee off before 1:15 pm EST on Monday, the tournament would be cut short to 54 holes and the current leaderboard would be the final leaderboard for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Gary Young, chief referee of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am said via Yahoo Sports:
"We just want to make sure that on Monday, if we get to that point, that the golf course is such that we are conducting a good quality championship, the conditions are of professional standards. We want to make sure that the golf course is of the quality on Monday that we would not want golf balls disappearing into the fairways and losing golf balls.”
Only if more than half the round of the tournament is completed on Monday, the tournament would be allowed to continue on Tuesday. However, if that is not the case, then the tournament would be restricted to 54 holes.
Final leaderboard for 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am if the tournament was trimmed down to 54 holes
If the tournament were to finish at 54 holes, Wyndham Clark would take the win at the tournament and $3.6 million in prize money. Ludvig Aberg would take second place and Matthieu Pavon will finish in sole third.
Following is the leaderboard that would become the final leaderboard if the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were to end at 54 holes:
- 1 Wyndham Clark
- 2 Ludvig Åberg
- 3 Matthieu Pavon
- T4 Mark Hubbard
- T4 Thomas Detry
- T6 Jason Day
- T6 Tom Hoge
- T6 Justin Thomas
- T6 Scottie Scheffler
- 10 Sam Burns
- T11 Justin Rose
- T11 Keegan Bradley
- T11 Patrick Cantlay
- T14 Eric Cole
- T14 Si Woo Kim
- T14 Peter Malnati
- T14 Collin Morikawa
- T14 Beau Hossler
- T14 Emiliano Grillo
- T20 Adam Scott
- T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T20 Erik van Rooyen
- T20 Cam Davis
- T20 Sahith Theegala
- T20 J.T. Poston
- T26 Chris Kirk
- T26 Sepp Straka
- T26 Luke List
- T26 Alex Noren
- T26 Denny McCarthy
- T31 Seamus Power
- T31 Tommy Fleetwood
- T31 S.H. Kim
- T31 Corey Conners
- T31 Byeong Hun An
- T31 Nicolai Højgaard
- T31 Tom Kim
- T31 Sam Ryder
- T39 Adam Hadwin
- T39 Jordan Spieth
- T39 Taylor Montgomery
- T39 Andrew Putnam
- T39 Maverick McNealy
- T39 Webb Simpson
- T39 Matt Kuchar
- T39 Kurt Kitayama
- T47 Taylor Moore
- T47 Adam Svensson
- T47 Brandon Wu
- T47 Nick Hardy
- T47 Tony Finau
- T47 Rickie Fowler
- T47 Adam Schenk
- T54 Keith Mitchell
- T54 Brian Harman
- T54 Xander Schauffele
- T54 J.J. Spaun
- T58 Kevin Yu
- T58 Ben Griffin
- T58 Viktor Hovland
- T58 Brendon Todd
- T58 Russell Henley
- T58 Lee Hodges
- T58 Matt Fitzpatrick
- T58 Lucas Glover
- T66 Grayson Murray
- T66 Max Homa
- T66 Rory McIlroy
- T66 Sungjae Im
- 70 Cameron Young
- T71 Hideki Matsuyama
- T71 Mackenzie Hughes
- T71 Stephan Jaeger
- T71 Nick Taylor
- 75 Alex Smalley
- 76 Harris English
- 77 Hayden Buckley
- 78 Davis Riley
- 79 Patrick Rodgers
- 80 Nick Dunlap
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has an overall prize purse of $20 million as it a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour season.