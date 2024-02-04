Pebble Beach Pro-Am in danger of being trimmed to 54 holes due to inclement weather delay

The 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament has hit a roadblock due to torrential weather. The weather has caused the last day of the tournament to be delayed to Monday, February 5. The problem has persisted at the location for a few years, and this year is no different.

Rain has been a problem for all three days of the tournament. With unplayable conditions and soggy turfs, 12 golf balls have so far been lost to the weather. Sunday's tee off got postponed by two hours before the ultimate decision of postponing the final round by a day was made.

However, with more rain forecasted on Monday, the tournament might not happen at all. If golfers are not able to tee off before 1:15 pm EST on Monday, the tournament would be cut short to 54 holes and the current leaderboard would be the final leaderboard for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Gary Young, chief referee of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am said via Yahoo Sports:

"We just want to make sure that on Monday, if we get to that point, that the golf course is such that we are conducting a good quality championship, the conditions are of professional standards. We want to make sure that the golf course is of the quality on Monday that we would not want golf balls disappearing into the fairways and losing golf balls.”

Only if more than half the round of the tournament is completed on Monday, the tournament would be allowed to continue on Tuesday. However, if that is not the case, then the tournament would be restricted to 54 holes.

Final leaderboard for 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am if the tournament was trimmed down to 54 holes

If the tournament were to finish at 54 holes, Wyndham Clark would take the win at the tournament and $3.6 million in prize money. Ludvig Aberg would take second place and Matthieu Pavon will finish in sole third.

Following is the leaderboard that would become the final leaderboard if the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am were to end at 54 holes:

1 Wyndham Clark

2 Ludvig Åberg

3 Matthieu Pavon

T4 Mark Hubbard

T4 Thomas Detry

T6 Jason Day

T6 Tom Hoge

T6 Justin Thomas

T6 Scottie Scheffler

10 Sam Burns

T11 Justin Rose

T11 Keegan Bradley

T11 Patrick Cantlay

T14 Eric Cole

T14 Si Woo Kim

T14 Peter Malnati

T14 Collin Morikawa

T14 Beau Hossler

T14 Emiliano Grillo

T20 Adam Scott

T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T20 Erik van Rooyen

T20 Cam Davis

T20 Sahith Theegala

T20 J.T. Poston

T26 Chris Kirk

T26 Sepp Straka

T26 Luke List

T26 Alex Noren

T26 Denny McCarthy

T31 Seamus Power

T31 Tommy Fleetwood

T31 S.H. Kim

T31 Corey Conners

T31 Byeong Hun An

T31 Nicolai Højgaard

T31 Tom Kim

T31 Sam Ryder

T39 Adam Hadwin

T39 Jordan Spieth

T39 Taylor Montgomery

T39 Andrew Putnam

T39 Maverick McNealy

T39 Webb Simpson

T39 Matt Kuchar

T39 Kurt Kitayama

T47 Taylor Moore

T47 Adam Svensson

T47 Brandon Wu

T47 Nick Hardy

T47 Tony Finau

T47 Rickie Fowler

T47 Adam Schenk

T54 Keith Mitchell

T54 Brian Harman

T54 Xander Schauffele

T54 J.J. Spaun

T58 Kevin Yu

T58 Ben Griffin

T58 Viktor Hovland

T58 Brendon Todd

T58 Russell Henley

T58 Lee Hodges

T58 Matt Fitzpatrick

T58 Lucas Glover

T66 Grayson Murray

T66 Max Homa

T66 Rory McIlroy

T66 Sungjae Im

70 Cameron Young

T71 Hideki Matsuyama

T71 Mackenzie Hughes

T71 Stephan Jaeger

T71 Nick Taylor

75 Alex Smalley

76 Harris English

77 Hayden Buckley

78 Davis Riley

79 Patrick Rodgers

80 Nick Dunlap

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has an overall prize purse of $20 million as it a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour season.