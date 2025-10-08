PGA of America to lose a key member who majorly contributed to the Ryder Cup

The PGA of America plays a significant role whenever the Ryder Cup is set to commence on US soil. However, as the latest updates suggest, the organization seems to have lost a key figure largely responsible for the success of the biennial golf contest.

Jeff Price is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of the Professional Golfers Association of America. Being the CCO, he used to oversee media, marketing, communication, and international relations. More than a week after the 2025 Ryder Cup concluded at Bethpage, Price is leaving the PGA of America.

The Sea Cliff resident is all set to take on the Chief Executive Officer's chair of the Heisman Trophy Trust. Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal shared the news about Price via a post on his X account (previously Twitter). Take a look:

The Heisman Trophy Trust labeled Price as someone who 'spearheaded the creation of the Ryder Cup Worldwide Partner Program". After the PGA of America introduced the position in 2014, Price was the first person to take the reins. The current CCO of the organization also oversaw the digital section. Price also played a great role in securing media rights deals for the Professional Golfers Association.

The PGA of America CCO played a significant role in preparing Long Island to host this year's Ryder Cup. Apart from being the significant figure behind 11+ years of media deals with CBS or ESPN, Price recently drew a mobility partner. Under his tenure, the organization announced a multi-year deal with Enterprise Mobility. The company was also labeled a 'Worldwide Supplier' for the biennial matches.

PGA of America CCO Jeff Price shares his take on his new role at Heisman Trophy Trust

With his role in the Professional Golfers Association of America coming to an end soon, Price recently spoke about his upcoming tenure. While talking with the media, Price admitted that he is "honored" to be the leader of the Heisman Trophy Trust. The CCO of PGA of America said (as quoted by Heisman.com):

"The Heisman Trophy is one of the most prestigious brands in sports, symbolizing perseverance, teamwork, and excellence. I am honored to lead this extraordinary organization and to advance its mission of using the power of sports to change lives - especially for youth in underserved communities."

While talking about his future with the Heisman Trophy Trust, Price revealed his ambitions as well.

"I see tremendous opportunity to both honor its proud tradition and chart an ambitious future... I look forward to expanding the Trust’s reach, creating new partnerships, and ensuring that the Heisman legacy continues to inspire generations on and off the field."

The Chief Commercial Officer of the Professional Golfers Association is all set to join the Heisman Trophy Trust in January 2026. As the Chief Executive Officer, Price will report directly to the Board of Trustees and work closely with Vice President Tim Henning.

