 PGA of America President indirectly defends abuse towards Rory McIlroy in latest statement

Donald H. Rea Jr., the President of the PGA of America, commented on the abusive behavior of American fans towards Rory McIlroy during the 2025 Ryder Cup. The statement comes after the winning team of Europe faced the mean-spirited and rude behavior of fans at the recently concluded biennial event at Bethpage.The European contingent may have defended its title, but its negative experience with the host country fans has left a mark behind. Rory McIlroy, who was heckled during the tournament, confirmed that his wife was also on the receiving end of the abusive behavior. One of the American fans in the gallery threw beer at McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll. While the golf world has taken a stance against the disrespectful actions by the spectators, Don Rea Jr. has seemingly defended the abuse towards Rory McIlroy and the team. In his latest interview with the BBC, the PGA of America President said:&quot;I haven't heard some of that. I'm sure it's happened, it happens when we're over in Rome on the other side, &amp; Rory understands. I thought he handled the press conference yesterday amazingly.&quot; &quot;But yeah, things are like that are going to happen. I don't know what was said, but all I know golf is the engine of good,&quot; Rea Jr. added.Rory McIlroy expressed his disapproval of the fans' actions during the post-round interview on the final day. He hoped for better maintenance of the standard in golf as opposed to what transpired over the week. In addition, McIlroy warned his fans in Ireland, where the 2027 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Adare Manor, about such 'unacceptable' behavior. PGA of America President shares his thoughts on crowd controlDon Rea Jr. spoke about controlling what the spectators say or how they behave during a prominent event. In response to how the American fans behaved during the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage, Rea Jr. opined:&quot;Well, you got 50,000 people here that are really excited. And heck, you can go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things. You know, we tell the fans is listen, booing at somebody doesn't make them play worse. Typically, it makes them play better.&quot;The President of the PGA of America went on to add how the spectators can distract the players from performing their best. He added:&quot;And when our American players have to control the crowds, that distracts them from playing. So our message today to everybody who's out here is cheer on the Americans like never before because that'll always get them to play better and get them out of crowd control and let them perform.&quot;Besides the PGA of America President, recently, veteran golfer Tom Watson also opened up about the disrespectful behavior of the fans and even apologized to the European team, who were at the receiving end of it.