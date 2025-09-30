  • home icon
  • Golf
  •  PGA of America President indirectly defends abuse towards Rory McIlroy in latest statement

 PGA of America President indirectly defends abuse towards Rory McIlroy in latest statement

By Anusha M
Modified Sep 30, 2025 22:53 GMT
Don Rea - Rory McIlroy - Source - Getty
Don Rea - Rory McIlroy - Source - Getty

Donald H. Rea Jr., the President of the PGA of America, commented on the abusive behavior of American fans towards Rory McIlroy during the 2025 Ryder Cup. The statement comes after the winning team of Europe faced the mean-spirited and rude behavior of fans at the recently concluded biennial event at Bethpage.

Ad

The European contingent may have defended its title, but its negative experience with the host country fans has left a mark behind. Rory McIlroy, who was heckled during the tournament, confirmed that his wife was also on the receiving end of the abusive behavior. One of the American fans in the gallery threw beer at McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll.

While the golf world has taken a stance against the disrespectful actions by the spectators, Don Rea Jr. has seemingly defended the abuse towards Rory McIlroy and the team. In his latest interview with the BBC, the PGA of America President said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I haven't heard some of that. I'm sure it's happened, it happens when we're over in Rome on the other side, & Rory understands. I thought he handled the press conference yesterday amazingly."
"But yeah, things are like that are going to happen. I don't know what was said, but all I know golf is the engine of good," Rea Jr. added.
Ad
Ad

Rory McIlroy expressed his disapproval of the fans' actions during the post-round interview on the final day. He hoped for better maintenance of the standard in golf as opposed to what transpired over the week. In addition, McIlroy warned his fans in Ireland, where the 2027 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Adare Manor, about such 'unacceptable' behavior.

PGA of America President shares his thoughts on crowd control

Don Rea Jr. spoke about controlling what the spectators say or how they behave during a prominent event. In response to how the American fans behaved during the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage, Rea Jr. opined:

Ad
"Well, you got 50,000 people here that are really excited. And heck, you can go to a youth soccer game and get some people who say the wrong things. You know, we tell the fans is listen, booing at somebody doesn't make them play worse. Typically, it makes them play better."

The President of the PGA of America went on to add how the spectators can distract the players from performing their best. He added:

Ad
"And when our American players have to control the crowds, that distracts them from playing. So our message today to everybody who's out here is cheer on the Americans like never before because that'll always get them to play better and get them out of crowd control and let them perform."

Besides the PGA of America President, recently, veteran golfer Tom Watson also opened up about the disrespectful behavior of the fans and even apologized to the European team, who were at the receiving end of it.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anusha M
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications