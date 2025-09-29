"Ashamed of what happened" - Tom Watson apologizes for behavior of American fans at Ryder Cup 2025

Golf legend Tom Watson recently apologized for the actions of the American fans at Bethpage during the 2025 Ryder Cup. The European team claimed a 2-point victory over the host team at the biennial event. Despite being on the winning side, Team Europe ultimately found itself on the receiving end of the rude and abusive behavior of U.S. fans.

The eight-time Major winner, Tom Watson, disapproved of the insensitive behavior by the spectators and reacted to it in his latest post on X. Watson has played six editions of the Ryder Cup and has captained the U.S. team twice- in 1993 and 2014. He congratulated the European contingent and added an apology as he wrote:

"I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory. Your team play the first few days was sensational. More importantly, I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, Captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened."

Tom Watson's apology came after fans hurled abuses at the European players, and Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica, had a beer thrown at her by a fan. Several fans were removed from the gallery after they constantly heckled McIlroy and Shane Lowry during their Saturday four-ball match.

Tom Watson speaks about the advice he got regarding the crowd during the 1993 Ryder Cup

Tom Watson has played six Ryder Cups in his career and has been on the winning side on four occasions- 1977, 1981, 1983, and 1993. While the teams settled for a tie in 1989, Team USA lost in 2014. In one of his recent interviews, Watson reminisced about his Ryder Cup days as well as his captaincy.

Speaking about the advice he got from basketball coach, Roy Williams, about facing the spectators in an away game, he said:

"When I was a captain in '93, I told my players, after having a meeting with Roy Williams, who was the Kansas basketball coach. I asked him a simple question: I said, 'How do you prepare your team when you are at an away game?' And he said, 'I tell the team two things, Tom. I tell them, make the crowd go silent and then watch the crowd leave early.' "

Watson also shared how the ideal scenario actually turned into reality following their victory in 1993. He continued:

"The second part was wonderful. When I was walking up to the last hole, following Raymond Floyd after we won the cup, Payne Stewart came and slapped me on the back and said, 'Cappy, look at the stands up there.' And they were half-empty and we had a great laugh about it."

Tom Watson went on to discuss the changes in crowd dynamics between 1993 and 2014. He shared that the cheers grew 'louder' as time passed.

