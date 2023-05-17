PGA Championship 2022 winner Justin Thomas has new approach to defend his title at the Oak Hill Country Club this week

Justin Thomas, the defending champion of the PGA Championship, has arrived at Oak Hills to try and defend his title this week. The American golfer has devised plans and has a fresh approach to victory at this week's event.

In a pre-tournament press conference, Thomas said:

"Anything in golf, it's easier said than done in terms of thinking big picture, thinking process, thinking I'm going to be better off for this and whatnot.

"At the end of the day, after a couple of months or six months, whatever it is, where you're not performing as well as you feel like you should and not having the finishes you feel like you should or not winning tournaments like you feel like you should, it's pretty easy to get pissed off and understand what's going wrong."

When a reporter questioned if he was in a slump, Thomas agreed and added:

"Like anything, I've preached this to myself, I'm sure I've said it to y'all or I've said it to younger guys that ask, how you learn is failure and negatives, and I feel like I've had a great opportunity for a lot of learning the past, whatever, six months, couple months, this year."

Justin Thomas won the 2022 PGA Championship after overcoming Mito Pereira's seven strokes lead to end his major championship drought of nearly five years.

Justin Thomas appreciates Max Homa ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship

Justin Thomas was joined by Max Homa to play the practice round at Oak Hills on Monday, May 15. In an interview with the media ahead of the tournament, Thomas spoke about Homa and said that his compatriot was in a better space.

Thomas said:

"Nobody is in a better place than Max Homa out here. There's no other top player in the world who's gone through what he's gone through in terms of having a tour card, losing your tour card, having to earn it back and then becoming one of the top players in the world. I've talked to him about it before because he's like, nobody out here really knows how bad it can be."

Max Homa also appreciated Justin Thomas in his interview with ESPN. He claimed that Thomas is a very good golfer, saying:

"JT's not-so-good golf is a lot better than my not-so-good golf. He's so good at golf. I think sometimes you go through these little lulls, and he forgot how great of a golfer he is. Then you get hard on yourself like we all do. At the end of the day, you just have to go out there and trust yourself and play. There's going to be some tough weeks, but he's going to have more good ones than bad ones."

The PGA Championship will be held this week, beginning on May 18 with the opening round and concluding on May 21 with the final round. The tournament will feature 156 players competing to dethrone the defending champion, Justin Thomas.

