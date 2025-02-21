PGA Tour and Adam Scott's private jets spotted headed different ways after the big White House meeting

After the White House meeting on Thursday, February 20, PGA Tour and Adam Scott's private jets were spotted heading in different directions. This was the second meeting to resolve the disputes between PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Ad

On X, @radaratlas2, a flight tracker, shared that two private jets departed Washington D.C., around the same time. While one airplane was registered to the PGA Tour (N795HG), the other was associated with the PGA Tour board member Adam Scott (N716AS).

While the PGA Tour's private jet was headed back to the west, Adam Scott's plane was flying to Switzerland. The flight tracker wrote on X:

"The PGA/LIV discussions are clearly over and they must have ridden together from the White House back to Dulles - both Adam Scott's plane #N716AS and PGA's Tour Air #N795HG are getting going at the same time. Adam's plane is headed to Switzerland. Will keep an eye on PGA's."

Ad

Trending

For the uninitiated, Adam Scott resides at Crans sur Sierre, Switzerland. The update about the recent air moment implies the conclusion of the second meeting of PGA Tour officials with US President Donald Trump.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the meeting, the PGA Tour released a statement, thanking US President Donald Trump for his support regarding reunification. It also announced that the Governor of PIF, the financer of LIV Golf, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and Tiger Woods also attended the meeting. The PGA Tour statement read (via Sky Sports):

"We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate."

Ad

"We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."

In 2023, the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and European Tour announced their merger, ending their public feud. It was announced that LIV golfers could apply for PGA Tour membership after the merger. The deadline for the event was December 31, 2023, however, no deal has been taken so far.

Ad

Tiger Woods said "things will heal quickly" regarding PGA Tour and PIF deal ahead of meeting US President Donald Trump

PGA Tour player director and former World No.1 Tiger Woods talked about the efforts to resolve the division between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. During an interview with CBS at the Genesis Invitational, Woods had shared that a "subsequent meeting" with US President Donald Trump was on the cards.

Ad

Tiger Woods said (via Tee Scripts):

"I think we're in a very positive place right now. We had a meeting with the president. Unfortunately, I had some other circumstances that came up, but Jay and Adam, they did great during the meeting, and we have another subsequent meeting coming up. I think that things are going to heal quickly. We're going to get this game going in the right direction."

Woods said the PGA Tour and LIV Golf were headed in the wrong direction for several years. He promised that all the top players would play together soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback