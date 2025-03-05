PGA Tour announces multi-year partnership with iconic drinkware brand 

PGA Tour has announced a new multi-year partnership with Stanley 1913. The iconic brand will come on board as the official drinkware partner.
Stanley 1913's sustainable hydration products will be the official insulated drinkware of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions. The drinkware will be for the athletes and the fans attending the tournaments.
The Stanley tumblers have gone viral on social media over the past year. Several top influencers, celebrities, and athletes were spotted using the colorful tumblers from the brand. Many influencers even create reels around their Stanley containers, such as preparing their tumblers for an evening walk, a road trip, or a girls' night.
The PGA Tour's executive vice-president of Corporate Partnerships, Brian Oliver spoke about this exciting new partnership in a press release.
"The PGA TOUR is excited to welcome the Stanley 1913 brand as an official partner, and we are eager to introduce their exceptional drinkware to our athletes and fans. They are the global leader in insulated drinkware, and we look forward to featuring their sustainable and iconic bottles and tumblers at events throughout the next several seasons," he said.
Stanley 1913's chief brand officer, Graham Nearn, also talked about the new association with the PGA Tour, saying:
"We build products for performance and life, where sport and culture intersect. We're thrilled to showcase our innovative hydration and barware products to PGA TOUR players and a new generation of golf fans, while ensuring a sustainable experience at PGA TOUR events."
Exploring PGA Tour's brand partnerships
Stanley 1913 is the latest to join the PGA Tour's formidable roster of partnerships. The league is associated with several top brands, including Coca-Cola, Mastercard, Rolex, Accenture, Amazon Web Services, and Adobe.
PGA Tour boasts of partners from varied fields, from natural gas companies to tourism. Several of these companies are also the title sponsors for the Tour's events, such as the John Deere Classic, Grant Thornton Invitational, and Cognizant Classic. Here's exploring PGA Tour's brand partnerships:
