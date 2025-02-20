PGA Tour announces The Players Championship will be available via shared reality in Los Angeles and Dallas

The 2025 Players Championship is set to take place March 11 - 16, 2025, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The PGA Tour recently announced that the the event will also be delivered via shared reality, allowing viewers in Los Angeles and Dallas to experience it using immersive technology.

The Players Championship is one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour. It held its inaugural tournament in 1974 and usually features the top 50 golfers in the world rankings. This makes it a star-studded event that’s often looked forward to. Although it is not a Major itself, it is dubbed “The Fifth Major” due to the high level of prestige accorded to the event.

This year, the PGA Tour will collaborate with Cosm, an immersive technology company, to present the event via shared reality. Speaking on the matter, Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR senior vice president said:

“We are excited to announce this new collaboration with Cosm, bringing The Players Championship to our fans in a first-of-its-kind immersive experience," Wandell said (Via PGA Tour)

"The final three holes at The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass present one of the most well-known settings in sports, delivering unprecedented drama for our fans onsite and watching around the world, and today’s announcement adds to our continued efforts to elevate that experience in dramatic new ways,” he added.

Peter Murphy, senior vice president of content and Media at Cosm also added that the aim of the collaboration is to use technology to showcase TPC Sawgrass from unique perspectives.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with PGA TOUR and deliver a new way for golf fans to experience The Players Championship like never before,” Peter Murphy said.

“Through Shared Reality, The Dome at Cosm will transport guests straight to TPC Sawgrass, evoking the feeling of being at THE PLAYERS Championship and providing a never-before-seen perspective of the iconic island green, while the linear feeds showcased on our wall-to-wall LED display in The Hall will deliver an unmatched viewing experience. We look forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind experience for fans at our venues in Los Angeles and Dallas,” Murphy concluded.

Fans in Los Angeles can watch the tournament by visiting Cosm’s experiential venue in Los Angeles, Hollywood Park, while fans in Dallas can watch the game at Grandscape.

Who won the 2024 Players Championship?

Last year, the Players Championship was held at its traditional location at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The field featured 144 players, including World Golf Championship winners, top players in the FedExCup standings, and recent Major Championship winners.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler emerged as the tournament winner, with a total of 20-under. This was his second consecutive win at TPC Sawgrass as he took the trophy home in 2023.

Scheffler went home with $4.5 million for his victory and his runners-up Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and Xander Schauffele left with $2.725 million. This year, players will be competing for a total prize purse of $25 million and the winner is set to take home $4.5 million from it.

