PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan pens a heartfelt note as Tom Cousins passes away at 93

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan paid tribute to Tom Cousins, the visionary behind the East Lake Foundation, who passed away Tuesday (July 29) in Florida at the age of 93 after being hospitalized. Cousins, a towering figure in real estate and philanthropy, leaves behind a transformative legacy in Atlanta that continues to shape the city’s landscape and community development efforts.Jay Monahan paid tribute to him by sharing a picture on his official X account. He wrote:“It’s difficult for me to find words that adequately pay tribute to a man who, throughout his 93 years, sought to make a difference and improve the lives of those around him. Mr. Cousins was a visionary and a man who had the unique ability to imagine what something could become and then make it happen. Our partnership with Tom and the East Lake Foundation will have a lasting impact and we look forward to honoring and celebrating him at this year’s tournament. We will miss Tom greatly and will cherish the memories we have of him. We grieve with his family and share our condolences.”Best known for his restoration of East Lake Golf Club and the revitalization of its surrounding neighborhood, Cousins turned a struggling area into a model for urban renewal. His efforts led to the TOUR Championship being held at East Lake beginning in 1998, and in 2004, the venue became the permanent home of the FedExCup Playoffs finale. Since then, the tournament has raised over $63 million for Atlanta-based charities, including the East Lake Foundation.The Tom Cousins Award, presented annually at the East Lake Cup collegiate match-play event, honors one male and one female player who “best exemplify civic, community and philanthropic qualities.”Tom Cousins' sports tiesTom Cousins served as CEO of Cousins Properties until 2002 and remained chairman of the board until 2006, guiding the company through decades of growth and expansion.In 1968, he made headlines by acquiring the St. Louis Hawks for just over $2 million and relocating the team to Atlanta. A few years later, in 1972, he brought professional hockey to the city by purchasing an NHL expansion team, which became the Atlanta Flames. Cousins eventually sold the Hawks to Ted Turner in 1977, and three years later, the Flames were sold and later moved to Calgary.But Tom Cousins’ influence extended far beyond the world of business and sports. After establishing the Cousins Foundation with his wife Ann in 1963, he turned his attention to community revitalization. In 1995, he launched the East Lake Foundation to rescue the historic but deteriorating East Lake Golf Club, once the home of Bobby Jones. What began as an effort to preserve a piece of golf history soon evolved into a sweeping neighborhood transformation.