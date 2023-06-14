PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps away from duties due to ‘medical situation'

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has stepped away from his duties as he is recovering from an unrevealed medical situation.

As per the statement from the PGA Tour Policy Board on Tuesday, Monahan informed the board that he is still 'recuperating' from a medical condition. Therefore, he would not be able to continue his duties. The PGA Tour's chief operating officer, Ron Price, and Tyler Dennis, the Tour’s executive vice president and president, will fill in Monahan's office for the time being.

The joint statement read:

"Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.

"During Jay's absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA TOUR, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA TOUR with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate."

Price and Dennis said in a statement, as per Yahoo Sports:

"Our thoughts are with Jay and his family during his absence, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We have a strong and experienced leadership team in place, and our priority is to support our players and continue the work underway to further lead the PGA Tour and golf’s future."

Jay Monahan, who graduated from Trinity College in 1993, has been working for the PGA Tour since 2008. In 2017, he succeeded Tim Finchem as the fourth PGA Tour commissioner.

Last week, Monahan stunned everyone by announcing a deal with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the DP World Tour. Given how many times he had constantly attacked the PIF for Saudi Arabia's history of human rights violations, the announcement came as a shocker.

Monahan received heavy backlash for the latest deal. Many fans criticized him and the PGA Tour for being hypocrites. Monahan was also criticized for using 9/11 victims' families to shame LIV defectors and then joining forces with them.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan defends the merger with LIV Golf in a letter to Congress

Jay Monahan during the 2022 Presidents Cup

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan defended his decision to sign a merger agreement with Saudi-backed LIV Golf in a letter to the US Congress. He also added that, due to the inaction of the US government in this regard, he was left with no choice.

A few parliamentarians had raised concerns over the PGA Tour-LIV deal, alleging that it was being done under the influence of Saudi Arabia and was a ploy to control the reputed US institution.

Monahan wrote in a letter to senators, as per Politico:

"During this intense battle, we met with several Members of Congress and policy experts to discuss the PIF’s attempt to take over the game of golf in the United States, and suggested ways that Congress could support us in these efforts."

He wrote further in a letter that was written on June 9:

“We were largely left on our own to fend off the attacks, ostensibly due to the United States’ complex geopolitical alliance with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This left the very real prospect of another decade of expensive and distracting litigation and the PGA TOUR’s long-term existence under threat.”

