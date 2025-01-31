PGA Tour confirms imminent ban of Tom McKibbin for signing with Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team - REPORT

Latest LIV Golf joinee Tom McKibbin has reportedly been banned by the PGA Tour. However, his suspension won't come into effect until he actually starts playing on the league.

On Wednesday, it was announced that McKibbin had joined Jon Rahm-led Legion XIII for the upcoming LIV Golf season. He will completes the quartet of Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and fellow upcoming golfer Caleb Surratt.

It has been an interesting few months for the 22-year-old as he had secured his PGA Tour card for 2025 after placing in the top ten performers on the DP World Tour without a card on the US circuit.

However, despite making two competitive appearances on the DP World Tour this year, McKibbin didn't make a start in any PGA Tour event in 2025. He was last seen at the Ras Al-Khaimah Championship, where he failed to make the cut.

When will Tom McKibbin play at LIV Golf this year?

Tom McKibbin (Source: Getty)

The 2025 LIV Golf season will start next week. The season-opener is set to take place from February 6th to 8th, 2025, in Riyadh. Tom McKibbin will most likely be seen in action there.

The Saudi-backed league will be visiting nine countries this year. The league has 14 events listed in the calendar. This year, LIV Golf will also be traveling to new places to conduct new events. These venues are:

Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Washington DC

The Cardinal at Saint John’s, Michigan

After trotting the world, the 2025 season will end in Michigan in late August. The Team Championship is slated to take place there. Here's a look at the full 2025 LIV Golf schedule:

Feb 6-8: SAUDI ARABIA

Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

Feb 14-16: AUSTRALIA

The Grange Golf Club, Grange, Australia

Mar 7-9: HONG KONG

Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong

Mar 14-16: SINGAPORE

Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

April 4-6: MIAMI

Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida

April 25-27: MEXICO CITY

Club Golf de Chapultepec, Mexico

May 2-4: KOREA

Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, Incheon, South Korea

Jun 6-8: WASHINGTON, D.C.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville Virginia

Jun 27-29: DALLAS

Maridoe Golf Club, Dallas, Texas

Jul 11-13: SPAIN

Real Club Valderrama, Spain

Jul 25-27: ENGLAND

JCB Golf & Country Club, Uttoxeter, England

Aug 8-10: CHICAGO

Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois

Aug 15-17: INDIANAPOLIS

The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indiana

Aug 22-24: MICHIGAN

Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Plymouth, Michigan

