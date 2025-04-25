PGA Tour Creator Classic star reveals the ‘only reason’ she breaks 80

PGA Tour Creator Classic star Sabrina Andolpho has shared the "only reason" she breaks 80. She often posts about her golf ventures on Instagram.

The 25-year-old shared a short video on her story in which she took two shots to put the ball into the hole and wrote:

“My short game is the only reason I break 80 HA HA.”

Still from Creator Classic star Sabrina Andolpho's Instagram story (@sabrina.andolpho)

Andolpho shared another story of her Atlantis Country Club venture. She shared a picture of her scoreboard, where she birdied one par-3 hole and bogeyed five holes. Her total score was 4 over (76). She captioned the post:

“OKKK the game is feeling a lot better. I need to work on: 1. Hitting more greens 2. Getting a lower ball flight with my irons 3. Sticking to a routine.”

Screengrab of Sabrina Andolpho's Instagram story (@sabrina.andolpho)

Besides playing golf, Sabrina Andolpho got her marketing degree from Barry University. She's also the brand ambassador of Takomo Golf in a contractual role and a brand ambassador at the L.A.B Golf in a full-time role.

PGA Tour Creator Classic star Sabrina Andolpho took up a new role at the Black Desert Championship

Sabrina Andolpho reached the Black Desert Championship in March, and this time, she didn't go as a golfer but as a commentator for the event. She owns the YouTube channel named Golf Girls Games and went to support Cailyn Henderson in the tournament:

“What an amazing opportunity @golfgirlgames_ had this week! We were offered 1 LPGA sponsorship exemption into the Black Desert Resort championship and had 3 amazing female pros play for the spot. We can’t wait for you guys to see this video! I loved being on the commentator side of this with my girl @chendo23 .. What a day! #golf #golfer.”

It wasn't the Creator Classic star's first venture in Utah. She shared her 2024 November playing experience at the Black Desert Resort on Instagram and disclosed how the first day of the outing was filmed:

“What an amazing week in Utah! This content is going to be unreal. We filmed at @blackdesertresort on day 1 and WOW. We couldn’t have picked a better day to rock the camo outfits. GGG camo hats & visors are now live! #golf #golflife.”

Andolpho will next play at the Creator Classic on May 7 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. The event will have seven more golf content creators and four other celebrities, each paired up with two creators. They'll play over eight holes from holes 10 to 17, and the top two teams will have a playoff round on hole 18.

