PGA Tour denies Champions Tour exemption for LIV Golf's Richard Bland despite winning Senior PGA Championship

Richard Bland won the 2024 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Resort in Michigan, and according to the rules, he should get a Champions Tour card. However, despite his victory, the PGA Tour has denied him an exemption for the Champions Tour.

This denial is due to the fact that Bland has left the PGA Tour and joined the LIV Golf League. The PGA Tour has banned all the golfers who have joined LIV Golf, and they continue to maintain that stance for the Senior Tour as well.

The Tour said,

“In spite of the win, because of competing in an unauthorized event by the PGA TOUR, he will be ineligible for TOUR-affiliated events. The PGA of America, USGA, and R&A each operate based on criteria of their own.”

The Major Championships function through independent operators, The PGA of America, USGA, and R&A. They have their criteria, while the PGA Tour has its own rules.

Meanwhile, this was Richard Bland's first Senior Tour event, as he received an exemption thanks to his victory on the DP World Tour in 2021. While chances of his participation in the Champions Tour are looking bleak, Bland might receive an exemption for the upcoming Majors on the Senior Tour.

Recap of Richard Bland's performance at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship

Competing in his first Senior Tour event, Richard Bland seemed to have high morale going into the Senior Major Championship. He was all set to embrace this new challenge, and did so with perfection.

Bland started his week with a bogey-free 64 and took the joint lead with Richard Green. The 51-year-old golfer banked on his driving accuracy as he struggled slightly while putting on the tricky Nicklaus-designed greens.

He continued to dominate the field in the second round as he carded 66 for the day and jumped to -12 for the event. Interestingly, Bland scored the only bogey of his round because of a fly.

“As I was hitting my tee shot — literally as I was starting my downswing — a fly came straight across the ball,” Bland said. “I saw it, and I hit it in the left trap."

Going ahead, Bland had a forgettable moving day as he carded 74 and lost his lead going into the final day. He scored 5 bogeys and 2 birdies and slipped down to 3rd position on the leaderboard, while Ernie Els and Greg Chalmers took joint lead.

However, Richard Bland showcased his prowess in the final round as he annihilated the field. He carded -8 for the day and -17 for the event and won the 2024 Senior PGA Championship by 3 strokes.

This victory is Richard Bland's first Major Championship win as he had not won a Major event on the regular tour.