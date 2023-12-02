PGA Tour members receive protests requests from anonymous group of players to discuss multiple issues

The PGA Tour is yet to experience a day of calm since the emergence of LIV Golf (or even before). Since the announcement of the framework agreement with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, tensions have been escalating to such an extent that players want to take action.

This was made known on Saturday, December 2, when a group of players sent a message to the PGA Tour's executive members, requesting them to have a meeting to discuss a series of issues fans consider important.

This is the content of the message (via NUCLR GOLF):

"Dear PGA TOUR Membership: A group of us are requesting a special meeting to address issues related, but not limited, to the following: 1. FedEx Cup points allocated to Signature Events versus full field events. Example: Currently, a 5th place finish in a no cut 78-player field is awarded 272% more points than a 5th place finish in a traditional event with a cut. We are requesting a significant reduction before the first designated event."

The message continues:

"2. Number of limited field Signature Events. 3. PIP Program. 4. PGA TOUR leadership, PGA TOUR Policy Board & Player Directors. If you want to be a part of this meeting, please sign this petition."

The group of players who sent the message remains unidentified. It is also unclear whether all Tour management members received the request.

Why is there emphasis on PGA Tour Signature Events?

Historically, professional golf has worked as a meritocracy where the best players receive better opportunities to remain at the top of the rankings. These are, for example, exemptions to the majors and signature events.

The majors are not controlled by the PGA Tour, but the Signature Events are. These events, as a rule, have the highest purses and distribute the most points for the FedEx Cup ranking and the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The Signature Events have similar fields, as the best players qualify for all of them, with those considered top players receiving exemptions. Therefore, this group has better chances of maintain or improve their ranking.

The detractors of this system believe that if the Signature Events offered the same amount of points for the FedEx Cup ranking as the rest of the circuit events, it would be more equitable and would favor players who cannot attend the higher profile tournaments.

They believe, that this way would expand the options for more players to fight for access to the FedEx Cup playoffs and to obtain the rest of the advantages offered by this ranking, including membership in the circuit for the following seasons.

Logically, the system also has its defenders. They are of the opinion that Signature Events have, as a rule, more competitive fields, so it is fair that those who play there receive better benefits.