PGA Tour pro makes feelings clear about Jordan Spieth’s ‘sick but maverick’ par save at WM Phoenix Open 2025

Jordan Spieth's move to turn a challenging situation into brilliance was the highlight at the WM Phoenix Open, and even the PGA Tour could not resist talking about it. After his tee shot on the par-4 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale veered into the desert, Spieth made an impressive par save that surprised fans and fellow pros.

Playing alongside Spieth, Michael Kim captured the moment on X while doing a fun question-answer set with fans. He penned down the interactive activity's description on February 10 writing:

"I usually do airport delay Q&A but starting a new tradition. Runner up airport Q&A!"

To that, a fan asked a question:

"On a scale of 1-10, how awesome was Spieth par save with putter from the dessert?"

Kim answered:

"Siiicckkkk but maverick and I were literally saying this is going to be the most Spieth par ever."

During the final round, Jordan Spieth was under stress early on the 11th. His tee shot got into the trees, landing in the desert sand beside a bush. With no clear shot, he tried a left-handed swipe using his putter, moving the ball just a few yards forward. But it was not over.

Still in the desert, Spieth pulled off a stunning third shot that landed just a few feet from the hole. With the crowd feeling the heat he drained the putt to save par - an escape that was as intense as it was unconventional.

Spieth could not secure the top position after a splendid performance. Thomas Detry dominated Sunday with a 6-under 65 to finish at 24-under 260, securing his first PGA Tour title by seven shots.

Jordan Spieth talks about his miraculous par save at WM Phoenix Open

The three-time major champion Jordan Spieth has secured his first top-five finish in 13 months. It was his second start after undergoing wrist surgery that sidelined him for five months.

Playing with a new putter for the first time in eight years, Spieth acknowledged his hesitation while talking with the media at the WM Phoenix Open:

"I had a new putter and a new driver and a new wrist, and I was trying to figure out how to manage all there."

Despite that, the former World No. 1 ranked second in strokes gained: he tried the green and recorded just two bogeys across 72 holes, including a 45-hole bogey-free streak. Addressing the par save, he said:

"One of the better pars I've ever made, to be honest."

Coming off a T69 finish at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am, Jordan Spieth's performance in Arizona was a significant move. Now he is all set for the Genesis Invitational on a sponsor exemption. While he hasn't won on Tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage, he delivered a promising play at the WM Phoenix Open.

