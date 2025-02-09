WATCH: Jordan Spieth saves par from under a bush at the WM Phoenix Open

Jordan Spieth achieved an incredible par save at the ongoing WM Phoenix Open on Sunday. The golfer is currently playing in the final round at the Stadium Course of TPC Scottsdale.

Playing on par-4 11th hole, Spieth found himself in a precarious situation after his tee shot sliced into the trees. The ball landed in the desert sand next to a bush forcing the US star to hit his second shot left-handed with a putter. The hit sent the ball a few yards away, however, it was still in the desert region.

After an incredible hit on his third shot, the ball landed just a few feet away from the hole. Spieth sunk the ball with a nice putt, saving a par.

NUCLR Golf posted the video of his brave attempt on their X account recently.

At the time of writing, Jordan Spieth is placed T4 in the final round of WM Phoenix Open. Thomas Detry is currently leading the standings.

Who did Jordan Spieth tee off with in Round 4 of WM Phoenix Open?

Jordan Spieth at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth was placed second and was one of the leaders going into the final round. He was paired along side Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy in Round 4 of WM Phoenix Open. Part of Hole 1, the trio teed off at 12:31 pm ET.

Here's taking a look at the full tee times and pairings of Round 4 of WM Phoenix Open:

Hole 1

10:30 AM - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

10:41 AM - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor

10:52 AM - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:03 AM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam

11:14 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

11:25 AM - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia

11:36 AM - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland

11:47 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin

11:58 AM - J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee

12:09 PM - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

12:20 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:31 PM - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

12:42 PM - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger

Hole 10

10:30 AM - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List

10:41 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin

10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk

11:03 AM - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips

11:14 AM - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman

11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim

11:36 AM - Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners

11:47 AM - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens

11:58 AM - K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap

12:09 PM - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery

12:20 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns

12:31 PM - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson

12:42 PM - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer

