WATCH: Jordan Spieth saves par from under a bush at the WM Phoenix Open

Jordan Spieth achieved an incredible par save at the ongoing WM Phoenix Open on Sunday. The golfer is currently playing in the final round at the Stadium Course of TPC Scottsdale.
Playing on par-4 11th hole, Spieth found himself in a precarious situation after his tee shot sliced into the trees. The ball landed in the desert sand next to a bush forcing the US star to hit his second shot left-handed with a putter. The hit sent the ball a few yards away, however, it was still in the desert region.
After an incredible hit on his third shot, the ball landed just a few feet away from the hole. Spieth sunk the ball with a nice putt, saving a par.
NUCLR Golf posted the video of his brave attempt on their X account recently.
At the time of writing, Jordan Spieth is placed T4 in the final round of WM Phoenix Open. Thomas Detry is currently leading the standings.
Who did Jordan Spieth tee off with in Round 4 of WM Phoenix Open?
Jordan Spieth was placed second and was one of the leaders going into the final round. He was paired along side Michael Kim and Maverick McNealy in Round 4 of WM Phoenix Open. Part of Hole 1, the trio teed off at 12:31 pm ET.
Here's taking a look at the full tee times and pairings of Round 4 of WM Phoenix Open:
Hole 1
- 10:30 AM - Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
- 10:41 AM - Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
- 10:52 AM - Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:03 AM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam
- 11:14 AM - Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:25 AM - Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:36 AM - Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland
- 11:47 AM - Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin
- 11:58 AM - J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee
- 12:09 PM - Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 12:20 PM - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:31 PM - Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:42 PM - Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger
Hole 10
- 10:30 AM - David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List
- 10:41 AM - Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin
- 10:52 AM - Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk
- 11:03 AM - Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips
- 11:14 AM - Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman
- 11:25 AM - Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim
- 11:36 AM - Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners
- 11:47 AM - Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens
- 11:58 AM - K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap
- 12:09 PM - Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:20 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns
- 12:31 PM - Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson
- 12:42 PM - Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer