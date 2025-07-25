PGA Tour pro Zac Blair shares hilarious video of fitter not recognizing him and claiming he could beat him

PGA Tour pro Zac Blair went undercover to a golf gear retail store to get fitted for a new club. The fitter, unaware that he was helping a pro golfer, said that he was a better player than Blair.Ahead of the 2025 3M Open, Blair and his caddie Nik Kroisi, visited Golf Galaxy because they had some time to kill before the tournament began. He requested for a Titleist driver and was attended to by a fitter named Nic.Nic asked Zac Blair to take a few shots on the simulator to “get his shoulders loose,” and the PGA Tour pro took a few swings while he watched. When Kroisi asked Nic to guess what Blair’s handicap was, he placed it at 1 and also said that he could beat him on the course. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBlair posted the hilarious video on Instagram and sent a shout out to Nic for “putting up” with him for an hour. He also thanked him for fitting him with a driver that was very similar to his current one and invited him to watch the 3M Open.The Utah-born golfer later posted a backstory, saying that a similar incident happened two years ago when his driver broke during a tournament in Canada. He went into the town golf store with his caddie to get a replacement, and the employee hilariously had no idea of who he was.“The employee inside had zero clue who I was (which again is totally fine and completely understandable), but it did get me thinking what a good video it would’ve made!”Image via Zac Blair’s Instagram Story/@zachary_blairZac Blair laughed at the situation and took it all in good spirits. He implored his fans to stay tuned to his page as he plans to pull off more undercover club fittings in the near future.How did Zac Blair perform in the 2025 3M Open, Round 1?Zac Blair is chasing his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2025 3M Open. He kicked off his opening round with a great performance and currently occupies one of the top-10 spots on the provisional leaderboard.The 34-year-old golfer fired through 18 holes at TPC Twin Cities without making a single bogey and carded 7-under 64 at the end of the day. He made three birdies on the back nine before making his way to the front nine, where he made four more birdies.Blair is currently tied for seventh place with Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, and Brendan Valdes. Meanwhile, Adam Svensson is four strokes ahead and has taken an early lead with 11-under.Zac Blair has made 14 PGA Tour starts so far this season. He has one top-25 result and has made the cut in six tournaments.So far, the PGA Tour pro’s best result of the year is a tie for 18th in the Corales Puntacana Championship. His second-best is a tie for 28th in the ISCO Championship.