"PGA Tour sucks compared to LIV Golf" - Fans react after the Tour announces new event titled Good Good Championship

The PGA Tour has announced the addition of a new tournament beginning in the next season. The event will be held in collaboration with Good Good Golf, a media and entertainment company founded to promote young golfers and golf content on the internet. The tournament will be known as the Good Good Championship, and it will take place during the FedEx fall season.

The Fazio Canyons Course in Barton Creek, Texas, will host the inaugural Good Good Championship. The event will take place in 2026, from November 9 to 15. There will be 120 golfers competing in the field, with the winner receiving 500 FedEx Cup points. The X post about the tournament revealed all this as it read,

"🚨🏌️🏆 #NEW — The PGA and @goodgood_golf announce the Good Good Championship, set to debut in 2026. 🗓️ Nov. 9-15, 2026 📍Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas. ⛳️ Fazio Canyons Course 🏌️120 players with 500 FedExCup. Will you be tuning in?"

Fans had a generally negative reaction to the news of this competition in the comments section of this post. Some fans even slammed the Tour, claiming that LIV Golf is more superior to the PGA. Not only that, but several supporters made it apparent that they despised this move. Here's a look at some of these fans' responses:

"PGA Tour sucks compared to LIV. No need of such events lol," one fan pointed out.

"So they suspend a pro for playing in an 8 holes creator classic, but then they go and go this. PGA Tour is trash and wonders why they are bleeding viewers and starting to lose out to YouTube golf." Another fan stated.

"Ridiculous 🙄 👎🏻," one fan exclaimed.

"This is Bad Bad 😂," another fan stated.

"You have to be kidding me," one fan stated.

"I hate that this is real." Another fan pointed out.

Interestingly, the tournament is also marking a massive return for the PGA to Austin.

The PGA Tour is "proud" to be returning to Austin for a tournament

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

In March 2023, the Austin Country Club hosted the WGC-Dell Technologies Match-Play, the last time the PGA Tour held a tournament in Austin. The tour will make a triumphant return in 2026, according to the PGA Tour's chief competitions officer, Tyler Dennis, who stated that the circuit is really proud to return and host a tournament during the FedEx fall season.

According to the circuit's official website, Dennis stated,

"The PGA is proud to return to the great city of Austin for the first time since 2023 for the Good Good Championship, an exciting new event as part of the FedExCup Fall. We are pleased to partner with Good Good Golf and Omni Hotels & Resorts on this unique event as the PGA further connects and engages with our game’s younger fans."

Aside from that, the tournament is aired on the Golf Channel and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, Sirius XM, and the World Feed.

