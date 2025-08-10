  • home icon
  • PGA Tour suspended pro collabs with Grant Horvat to make the cut at Pebble Beach

PGA Tour suspended pro collabs with Grant Horvat to make the cut at Pebble Beach

By Anusha M
Published Aug 10, 2025 20:48 GMT
Puerto Rico Open 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Wesley Bryan at the Puerto Rico Open 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

The Bryan Brothers, including the suspended PGA Tour pro Wesley, along with brother George Bryan, teamed up with YouTuber Grant Horvat for their latest episode of the Major Cut series. The trio headed to the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California for the episode, where they tested the Hay, a short course designed by golf legend Tiger Woods through TGR Designs.

The YouTubers competed on the Hay ahead of their big event, Major Cut: U.S. Open edition at Pebble Beach. They played a 1v1v1 game across nine holes (game) to determine the winner out of the three of them.

The fun match between Grant Horvat, Wesley, and George Bryan was certainly a roller coaster of golf and competition. While Horvat was heavily intent on defeating Wesley Bryan, things went from bad to worse for the PGA Tour suspended golfer as the match progressed. Despite Horvat's technique crisis amid the contest, the trio got a brilliant start to their serious match for the next episode of the U.S. Open edition of the Major Cut series.

The Pebble Beach Resorts also announced a giveaway in collaboration with the YouTubers. In their latest post about the partnership, the host wrote:

"@bryanbrosgolf and @granthorvat are here to see if they can make the cut on Pebble Beach Golf Links but before we get there, the trio played a 1v1v1 match at the Tiger Woods designed short course, The Hay to kick off the week. Head to our YouTube for the full version and big news on a Pebble Beach giveaway."
The nine-hole game ended with Grant Horvat sealing the victory with a 3-under par score, followed by George Bryan with a 1-under par final score. Wesley Bryan, on the other hand, finished last as he closed the match with a 2-over par score.

Where was the suspended PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan last seen in action?

Wesley Bryan at LIV Duels in Miami - Source: Getty
Wesley Bryan at LIV Duels in Miami - Source: Getty

Wesley Bryan last competed at the LIV Duels event in the United Kingdom in July. Bryan, whose PGA Tour membership was revoked following his participation in the Miami LIV Duels, has been a part of every creators event on the Saudi-backed league ever since.

The Duels is a creator-focused event comprising teams of two, where one member is a LIV golfer and the other is a creator. The series, which kicked off in Miami in April, was played again in Virginia, Dallas, and the United Kingdom.

Wesley Bryan will also be a part of the Final Duels at LIV Golf Chicago, which will take place at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois. The former PGA Tour pro emerged victorious at the LIV Duels in Virginia alongside Jon Rahm.

Outside LIV Golf, Bryan was last seen at the BMW International Open on the DP World Tour and the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
