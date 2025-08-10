PGA Tour suspended pro collabs with Grant Horvat to make the cut at Pebble Beach

The Bryan Brothers, including the suspended PGA Tour pro Wesley, along with brother George Bryan, teamed up with YouTuber Grant Horvat for their latest episode of the Major Cut series. The trio headed to the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California for the episode, where they tested the Hay, a short course designed by golf legend Tiger Woods through TGR Designs.The YouTubers competed on the Hay ahead of their big event, Major Cut: U.S. Open edition at Pebble Beach. They played a 1v1v1 game across nine holes (game) to determine the winner out of the three of them.The fun match between Grant Horvat, Wesley, and George Bryan was certainly a roller coaster of golf and competition. While Horvat was heavily intent on defeating Wesley Bryan, things went from bad to worse for the PGA Tour suspended golfer as the match progressed. Despite Horvat's technique crisis amid the contest, the trio got a brilliant start to their serious match for the next episode of the U.S. Open edition of the Major Cut series.The Pebble Beach Resorts also announced a giveaway in collaboration with the YouTubers. In their latest post about the partnership, the host wrote:&quot;@bryanbrosgolf and @granthorvat are here to see if they can make the cut on Pebble Beach Golf Links but before we get there, the trio played a 1v1v1 match at the Tiger Woods designed short course, The Hay to kick off the week. Head to our YouTube for the full version and big news on a Pebble Beach giveaway.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe nine-hole game ended with Grant Horvat sealing the victory with a 3-under par score, followed by George Bryan with a 1-under par final score. Wesley Bryan, on the other hand, finished last as he closed the match with a 2-over par score.Where was the suspended PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan last seen in action?Wesley Bryan at LIV Duels in Miami - Source: GettyWesley Bryan last competed at the LIV Duels event in the United Kingdom in July. Bryan, whose PGA Tour membership was revoked following his participation in the Miami LIV Duels, has been a part of every creators event on the Saudi-backed league ever since.The Duels is a creator-focused event comprising teams of two, where one member is a LIV golfer and the other is a creator. The series, which kicked off in Miami in April, was played again in Virginia, Dallas, and the United Kingdom.Wesley Bryan will also be a part of the Final Duels at LIV Golf Chicago, which will take place at the Bolingbrook Golf Club in Illinois. The former PGA Tour pro emerged victorious at the LIV Duels in Virginia alongside Jon Rahm.Outside LIV Golf, Bryan was last seen at the BMW International Open on the DP World Tour and the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour.