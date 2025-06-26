PGA Tour suspended professional golfer admits he 'fumbled' as he announces the launch of limited-edition wedges

Wesley Bryan has been suspended by the PGA Tour for his participation in The Duels: Miami, which is sponsored by LIV Golf. Bryan no longer participates in any regular tournaments on tour and is consequently preoccupied with other endeavors. The golfer recently introduced some new wedges, which have a very appealing design for fans. They debuted on June 26 on the Bryan Bros website, which, however, crashed the same day.

The website crashed after the wedges were launched due to a blunder on the back end. The golfer posted an update on their X account, which also indicated that the wedges would be available again. The post read:

"Turns out we crashed the website. Wedges aren’t sold out. We are going to try again tomorrow at 12 pm est!!!"

Wesley Bryan also uploaded an Instagram story about how they messed up the wedge launch. In the same Instagram story, he also mentioned the great fan support the product has received and how it is already sold out. As a result, the Bryan brothers needed to replenish the stock for the fans. He stated:

"Alright, we fumbled the back with the launch yesterday of the Takomo wedges, but they are live now, go get them."

Talking about the story, here's a look at it:

Wesley Bryan updating the fans about the wedge blunder (Image Via: IG @wesleybryangolf)

Talking more about Bryan's suspension, the PGA Tour has not stated how long it may last. Normally, the tour suspends golfers for a year as a penalty for competing in any LIV Golf-endorsed competition. And if this is the case for Wesley Bryan, he may be barred from competing in any PGA Tour tournaments until April 2026.

Wesley Bryan appreciates the fan support after the PGA Tour suspension

PGA: Farmers Insurance Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Wesley Bryan's ban by the PGA Tour has elicited conflicting reactions from fans. While some fans respect the Tour's decision, others believe that the suspension is unnecessary. The reason for this is that The Duels: Miami was not a golf competition but rather a content-driven event. Bryan expressed gratitude to the X community for their support, as he wrote:

"I really feel the need to thank everyone out there who has shown us support recently. For real, y’all have helped me push through a really tough season of life professionally. Since getting suspended, y’all have shown up in a big way…."

Expand Tweet

Bryan also disclosed how he plans to participate in the DP World Tour while his PGA Tour suspension remains in effect. He added in another post:

"George and I are also getting a chance to compete on the DP World Tour next week. I truly cannot express enough gratitude. Y’all have been the reason for these opportunities. We will continue to push the envelope to grow the game that we love ❤️ To God be the glory…not us"

Expand Tweet

Bryan also disclosed in these posts that he would be dropping new videos about three major PGA courses soon.

