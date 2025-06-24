PGA Tour suspended professional golfer opens up on the opportunity to compete on DP World Tour

The PGA Tour has very tight rules for golfers who leave the circuit to play on another. Wesley Bryan recently violated this regulation, which resulted in his suspension from tournaments of the PGA Tour. All of this happened because Bryan took part in The Duels: Miami, a nine-hole scramble hosted by LIV Golf.

Ad

The golfer was even warned initially, but he still chose to take part in it. Since then, there has been a lot of support for the golfer against the suspension, and Bryon recently issued an update on the situation.

The golfer took on X to thank fans for all their support since his PGA Tour suspension. The golfer stated:

"I really feel the need to thank everyone out there who has shown us support recently. For real, y’all have helped me push through a really tough season of life professionally. Since getting suspended, y’all have shown up in a big way…."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following this, Bryan indicated that he will release three massive videos from three important venues of the PGA Tour. He said:

"We have seen the Major Cut get taken to a new level and are going to release 3 videos from this year’s major venues (shout out PGA of America, USGA, and R&A). The support of the Duels has been INCREDIBLE!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from this, Wesley Bryan also stated that while he is suspended from the PGA Tour, he has lately been offered a huge opportunity by the DP World Tour to compete in one of their events. He posted:

"George and I are also getting a chance to compete on the DP World Tour next week. I truly cannot express enough gratitude. Y’all have been the reason for these opportunities. We will continue to push the envelope to grow the game that we love ❤️ To God be the glory…not us"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, Wesley Bryan also revealed that his new merchandise would be dropping soon. He intends to offer new sorts of wedges with a strong design.

When will Wesley Bryan's suspension by the PGA Tour end?

World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Currently, there is no set date for when Wesley Bryan's suspension from the PGA Tour will end. However, based on the rules and regulations, it is possible that the suspension could last until April 2026. This assumption is reasonable given that the typical PGA punishment for LIV Golf involvement is one year.

However, Bryan has also filed an appeal with the tour, alleging that the tournament was more of a content production opportunity than a "professional golf competition" and that the policy is unclear. This suggests that there is a chance the suspension could actually end sooner than expected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More