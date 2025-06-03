PGA Tour winner calls Scottie Scheffler a ‘unicorn’ while analyzing his form

Scottie Scheffler's dominance on the PGA Tour can be spotted from a mile away. After winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with an impressive 31-under-par finish, the world no. 1 continues to shine. Recently, Scheffler's performance was praised by Davis Thompson, who called him 'a unicorn.'

Thompson, who played alongside Scheffler earlier this year at the Texas Children's Houston Open, shared what it's like competing with Scottie Scheffler. The 25-year-old praised Scheffler in an ASAP Sports interview:

"I'd say it's definitely inspiring. He's kind of a unicorn. I feel like he doesn't make a lot of mental errors. I feel like he doesn't beat himself on the golf course. I mean, just the round he played on Saturday this past week, I mean, he makes, what is it, 13, 14 straight pars, and then all of a sudden he makes one or two and then he birdies 17 and 18 and now all of a sudden he has a one-shot lead. When he plays the difficult courses, it's not like he shoots himself out of the tournament. But then again, at the Byron Nelson he goes out and blitzes the field and shoots 31-under par. It's definitely inspiring."

"In Houston this year, we both played Friday morning, and I shot 5-under and was feeling pretty good about myself, and I got in, and he shot 8-under, and then I started to rain, and I was like, all right, I think I'm just going to go in and work out and call it a day, so I went in and worked out, and then I look out of the trailer and he's hitting balls in the rain and then he worked out after that, and then he got home -- then he went and saw his physio guy. There's no secret to it; he just works hard, and he gets a lot out of it. I feel like he has a great team around him."

Scottie Scheffler has already won three titles in 2025, including the PGA Championship and the Memorial, where he defended his title. Scheffler also improved his play by switching his putter earlier this season. Scheffler has climbed from 162nd to 27th in putting stats. With his recent victory at the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler took home a big amount.

Scottie Scheffler cashed $4 million at the Memorial Tournament

Scottie Scheffler received a massive $4 million winner's share from a total purse of $20 million. According to the PGA Tour standards, the champion typically takes home 18% of the total purse. This year's memorial was hosted by Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village.

Here's how the rest of the $20 million purse was distributed:

WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10) - $4 million

2 - Ben Griffin (-6) - $2.2 million

3 - Sepp Straka (-5) - $1.4 million

4 - Nick Taylor (-4) - $1 million

T5 - Russell Henley (-2) - $800,000

T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2) - $800,000

T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Tom Hoge (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1) - $603,200

T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1) - $603,200

T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E) - $415,000

T12 - Harris English (E) - $415,000

T12 - Sam Burns (E) - $415,000

T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E) - $415,000

T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1) - $319,000

T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1) - $319,000

T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1) - $319,000

T16 - Sungjae Im (+1) - $319,000

T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2) - $250,666

T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2) - $250,666

T20 - Ryan Fox (+2) - $250,666

T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3) - $208,000

T23 - Shane Lowry (+3) - $208,000

T25 - Max Greyserman (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Cameron Young (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Corey Conners (+4) - $159,000

T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $159,000

T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Sam Stevens (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Tony Finau (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Adam Scott (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Justin Thomas (+5) - $114,857

T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5) - $114,857

38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - $94,000

T39 - Alex Noren (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Thomas Detry (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7) - $82,000

T39 - Bud Cauley (+7) - $82,000

T44 - Justin Rose (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Michael Kim (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Eric Cole (+8) - $62,400

T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8) - $62,400

T49 - Davis Thompson (+10) - $53,000

T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10) - $53,000

T51 - Harry Higgs (+11) - $49,500

T51 - Max Homa (+11) - $49,500

T51 - Andrew Novak (+11) - $49,500

T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11) - $49,500

55 - Denny McCarthy (+12) - $47,000

56 - Wyndham Clark (+13) - $46,000

57 - Austin Eckroat (+17) - $45,000

