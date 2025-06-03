PGA Tour winner calls Scottie Scheffler a ‘unicorn’ while analyzing his form

Scottie Scheffler's dominance on the PGA Tour can be spotted from a mile away. After winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with an impressive 31-under-par finish, the world no. 1 continues to shine. Recently, Scheffler's performance was praised by Davis Thompson, who called him 'a unicorn.'
Thompson, who played alongside Scheffler earlier this year at the Texas Children's Houston Open, shared what it's like competing with Scottie Scheffler. The 25-year-old praised Scheffler in an ASAP Sports interview:
"I'd say it's definitely inspiring. He's kind of a unicorn. I feel like he doesn't make a lot of mental errors. I feel like he doesn't beat himself on the golf course. I mean, just the round he played on Saturday this past week, I mean, he makes, what is it, 13, 14 straight pars, and then all of a sudden he makes one or two and then he birdies 17 and 18 and now all of a sudden he has a one-shot lead. When he plays the difficult courses, it's not like he shoots himself out of the tournament. But then again, at the Byron Nelson he goes out and blitzes the field and shoots 31-under par. It's definitely inspiring."
"In Houston this year, we both played Friday morning, and I shot 5-under and was feeling pretty good about myself, and I got in, and he shot 8-under, and then I started to rain, and I was like, all right, I think I'm just going to go in and work out and call it a day, so I went in and worked out, and then I look out of the trailer and he's hitting balls in the rain and then he worked out after that, and then he got home -- then he went and saw his physio guy. There's no secret to it; he just works hard, and he gets a lot out of it. I feel like he has a great team around him."
Scottie Scheffler has already won three titles in 2025, including the PGA Championship and the Memorial, where he defended his title. Scheffler also improved his play by switching his putter earlier this season. Scheffler has climbed from 162nd to 27th in putting stats. With his recent victory at the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler took home a big amount.
Scottie Scheffler cashed $4 million at the Memorial Tournament
Scottie Scheffler received a massive $4 million winner's share from a total purse of $20 million. According to the PGA Tour standards, the champion typically takes home 18% of the total purse. This year's memorial was hosted by Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village.
Here's how the rest of the $20 million purse was distributed:
- WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-10) - $4 million
- 2 - Ben Griffin (-6) - $2.2 million
- 3 - Sepp Straka (-5) - $1.4 million
- 4 - Nick Taylor (-4) - $1 million
- T5 - Russell Henley (-2) - $800,000
- T5 - Maverick McNealy (-2) - $800,000
- T7 - Brandt Snedeker (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Tom Hoge (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Rickie Fowler (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Keegan Bradley (-1) - $603,200
- T7 - Jordan Spieth (-1) - $603,200
- T12 - Taylor Pendrith (E) - $415,000
- T12 - Harris English (E) - $415,000
- T12 - Sam Burns (E) - $415,000
- T12 - Patrick Cantlay (E) - $415,000
- T16 - Ludvig Aberg (+1) - $319,000
- T16 - Akshay Bhatia (+1) - $319,000
- T16 - Tommy Fleetwood (+1) - $319,000
- T16 - Sungjae Im (+1) - $319,000
- T20 - Collin Morikawa (+2) - $250,666
- T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2) - $250,666
- T20 - Ryan Fox (+2) - $250,666
- T23 - Ryan Gerard (+3) - $208,000
- T23 - Shane Lowry (+3) - $208,000
- T25 - Max Greyserman (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Viktor Hovland (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Cameron Young (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Matt Kuchar (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Corey Conners (+4) - $159,000
- T25 - Xander Schauffele (+4) - $159,000
- T31 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Sam Stevens (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Tony Finau (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Adam Scott (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Justin Thomas (+5) - $114,857
- T31 - Jacob Bridgeman (+5) - $114,857
- 38 - Hideki Matsuyama (+6) - $94,000
- T39 - Alex Noren (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Thomas Detry (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Mackenzie Hughes (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Stephan Jaeger (+7) - $82,000
- T39 - Bud Cauley (+7) - $82,000
- T44 - Justin Rose (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Michael Kim (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Nick Dunlap (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Eric Cole (+8) - $62,400
- T44 - Jhonattan Vegas (+8) - $62,400
- T49 - Davis Thompson (+10) - $53,000
- T49 - Min Woo Lee (+10) - $53,000
- T51 - Harry Higgs (+11) - $49,500
- T51 - Max Homa (+11) - $49,500
- T51 - Andrew Novak (+11) - $49,500
- T51 - Adam Hadwin (+11) - $49,500
- 55 - Denny McCarthy (+12) - $47,000
- 56 - Wyndham Clark (+13) - $46,000
- 57 - Austin Eckroat (+17) - $45,000