PGAT pro Byeong Hun An weigh in on Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captain’s picks

Keegan Bradley announced his six captain’s picks for the US Ryder Cup team on Wednesday. The 39-year-old skipper made headlines by opting against picking himself as one of the six. As the golf world discuss the big reveal, Byeong Hun An has come out to back the new skipper’s decision.Bradley ended a long-discussed and debated possibility of being a player-captain at Bethpage Black next month. Instead, he announced the likes of Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young and Sam Burns as his picks from the PGA of America headquarters in Frisco, Texas. PGA Tour pro Hun An dubbed the picks ‘decent’ as golf stakeholders around the world picked sides backing and opposing the final squad selection decision.The South Korean golfer was among the firsts to weigh in on the US Ryder Cup captain’s picks.Reacting to Keegan Bradley’s announcement, Byeong Hun An wrote on X:“Looks like decent picks to me.”It is pertinent to note that Hun An’s comment wasn’t received really well by fans. While some users dubbed him ‘wrong’ for backing the new skipper’s choices, one fan questioned why the latter chose Collin Morikawa in a spot he could’ve picked himself in.Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captain’s picks exploredScottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, qualified for the Ryder Cup 2025 squad via automatic qualification. The top six is now set to be joined by captain Keegan Bradley’s captain’s picks - Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young and Sam Burns.For the unversed, Thomas, who sat seventh on the US Ryder Cup player standings at the end of Tour Championship, is the most seasoned player on the squad. The 32-year-old making his fourth consecutive appearance in the competition will be joined by fellow veteran Cantlay. The 33-year-old, carrying a 5-2-1 record from two previous Ryder Cup outings, shot up as a favorite after finishing runner-up at the FedExCup playoffs finale.Morikawa returns for his third Ryder Cup with a solid 4-3-1 record while Burns joins him to make his second-ever appearance. However, fans seemed more excited by the revelation of two rookies - Griffin and Young. The former earned a pick after a breakout season, finishing top-15 in 10 of his last 12 events and sitting 17th in the world rankings. Meanwhile, Young closed the 2025 PGA Tour season with a win at the Wyndham Championship and a T4 at the US Open to land the final spot in the squad. For the unversed, skipper Bradley sat 11th in the US team’s player standings after the FedExCup playoffs conclusion. However, the ace golfer opted against picking himself despite being a fan favorite to feature at Bethpage Black in September.