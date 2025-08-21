Byeong Hun An slams the Creator Classic for not being 'entertaining'

Byeong Hun An, currently ranked 60th in the Official Golf World Rankings, is well-known for sharing his thoughts about golf events on social media. Hun An recently posted an intriguing post on X in which he discussed the Creator Classic. In short, the Creator Classic is a tournament in which popular golf content creators face off to see who is the best, and Hun An believes it is not entertaining.

Byeong Hun An took to X and noted that he does not even know whether the fans of this event even like it or not. Hun An even claimed that the tournament is comparable to an amateur event. He explained how watching the event seems like an amateur golfer playing on a big course and shooting the ball. The X post from Hun An read:

"I don’t know about this. I don’t think it’s entertaining. Not sure if their followers like it or not. I’d almost like to see some random amateur playing on your course and see what they shoot. These creators are almost too good."

This has been a common sentiment among fans as well, as many people are failing to recognize who the creators are. Some fans online even highlighted this concern in the comments of Hun An's post.

Byeong Hun An emphasizes that playing on YouTube is a different scenario from competing in a tournament

Many fans shared similar opinions in the comments section of Byeong Hun An's latest post on X. One fan even mentioned that they were not able to recognize any of the creators competing in the Creator Classic, but when they showed the tournament to their 16-year-old son, he recognized all of their names. The comment read:

"I had commented originally on it that I didn’t recognize any of their names, but I showed it to my 16-year-old and he did."

Byeong Hun An replied by explaining how the creator's golfing approach is suitable for their YouTube channel. Hua An explained why the YouTube channel has a lot of fans watching the content, but that thing is not interesting considering Creator Classic. His reply read:

"They have lots of fans and fun to watch on YouTube, but I don’t find it interesting at the creator classic."

The inaugural Creator Classic in 2024 received a total of 2.7 million views. The tournament even reached 118,000 peak viewership in 2024, with the event trending and engaging nearly 60 million golf fans across social platforms, making it one of the biggest golfing events in 2024. While it was a successful start, it will be interesting to watch if this year's viewership comes close to that.

