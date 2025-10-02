Phil Mickelson challenges Gavin Newsom to a discussion after the latter's post on "Trump's America"

Phil Mickelson has officially challenged Gavin Newsom to a debate after the Governor of California criticized President Donald Trump's new energy policy. Recently, it was announced that the Trump administration will cut the billions of dollars in funding for hydrogen projects in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Ad

In response to this report, Newsom said in an X post that energy policy in Trump's America will be determined by the highest bidder. He even criticized the choice, arguing that the policy is not based on common sense at all. Along with this, Newsom also announced that the state of California will continue to use renewable energy strategies such as solar and wind in the future.

"In Trump’s America, energy policy is set by the highest bidder, economics and common sense be damned." The X post stated, "We’ll keep chasing an all-of-the above clean energy strategy to power our future and clean our air — no matter what politicians in DC try to dictate."

Ad

Trending

Governor Gavin Newsom @CAgovernor In Trump’s America, energy policy is set by the highest bidder, economics and common-sense be damned. We’ll keep chasing an all-of-the above clean energy strategy to power our future and clean our air — no matter what politicians in DC try to dictate.

Ad

In response, Phil Mickelson dropped an X post, siding with the fossil fuel energy companies being clearly superior, and that he is willing to debate Gavin Newsom on this point at any time and any location. The golfer's post read:

"If you would like to have a town hall meeting with me to discuss Sable Offshore, I will meet you anytime and anyplace. Let’s discuss this openly so the public knows the facts. 👍👍"

Ad

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson If you would like to have a town hall meeting with me to discuss Sable Offshore I will meet you anytime and anyplace. Let’s discuss this openly so the public knows the facts. 👍👍

Ad

Aside from that, Phil Mickelson also dropped another X post about how he contacted Gavin Newsom's office and left his phone number with Newsom's assistant. The post reads,

"I called your office yesterday and left my number with your assistant. 🤞"

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson I called your office yesterday and left my number with your assistant. 🤞

Ad

Apart from this, Mickelson also responded to one of the fans who claimed there is nearly no possibility that this debate is going to happen.

Fan claims that Phil Mickelson has a higher chance of a career grand slam than being in a debate with Newsom

LIV Golf Chicago - Day Two - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson has been on the verge of completing his career grand slam for more than a decade. The golfer has already won three major championships, with only the US Open remaining for him to complete the monumental feat. Interestingly, he has been trying to win the US Open since 2013, the same year he won the Open Championship and completed three golf majors wins.

Ad

One of the fans highlighted this in a comment in response to the aforementioned Phil Mickelson tweet, claiming that the golfer had a better chance of completing his career grand slam than having a debate with Governor Gavin Newsom. The fans' comments read:

"You have a better chance of the career grand slam than this ever happening."

DeezNoof @dcmoore1982 @PhilMickelson You have a better chance of the career grand slam than this ever happening.

Ad

Interestingly, Mickelson responded positively to this, suggesting that there is still a slight chance. His comment read:

"🤔 so you’re saying there’s a chance"

DeezNoof @dcmoore1982 @PhilMickelson You have a better chance of the career grand slam than this ever happening.

Phil Mickelson is currently playing on the LIV Golf Tour, making it pretty hard for him to complete his career grand slam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More