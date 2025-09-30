"This is Gavin Newsom & anti-ICE crowd trolling Donald Trump.": Jason Whitlock alleges deeper political motive behind Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will headline the NFL's Super Bowl 60 halftime show, Apple Music announced on Sunday night. The announcement garnered mixed reactions since Bad Bunny has often been critical of US President Donald Trump for his immigration policies.

When Jason Whitlock found out that Bad Bunny was headlining the Super Bowl in February, he suggested the decision might have a political motive.

"This is political, what they're doing," Whitlock said on his "Fearless" podcast on Monday. "This is an anti-ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) rally. This is Gavin Newsom, Kamala Harris, the whole political left coming together. ... They don't like ICE. They don't want immigrants being shipped back to their homeland.

"What music artist has come out and said, 'Until the Super Bowl, I'll never perform in America again because of ICE, because of their immigration policies?' Bad Bunny. He said that. He made that proclamation that he will not perform in America.

Whitlock further said that Democratic Party member and California Governor Gavin Newsom is using the Super Bowl halftime show performer to mock Trump.

"This is Gavin Newsom and the anti-ICE crowd trolling Donald Trump and MAGA . This is their rally, their pro-open borders, plural globalism rally that they're having with the Super Bowl. This is their response to MAGA and Trump and Charlie Kirk and a Christian revival and an America First agenda."

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny said that he did not want to tour the US for concerts partly due to concerns over the country's immigration enforcement.

Bad Bunny previously performed at Super Bowl LIV halftime show as a guest

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny - Source: Imagn

Bad Bunny first performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in 2020, when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. At the time, he was a guest while Shakira and Jennifer Lopez co-headlined the event.

This time around, Bad Bunny will be headlining Super Bowl 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Super Bowl 60 will be held on Feb. 8, 2026.

