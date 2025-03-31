Phil Mickelson drops 2-word reaction on American economist's strong take on 'adulthood'

Phil Mickelson is very vocal about his personal opinions on social media. He recently reshared a post of a quote by US economist Thomas Sowell on his X account and commented on the same.

After spending several years playing on the PGA Tour, Mickelson made a high-profile switch to LIV Golf in 2022. Fondly called "Lefty," Mickelson has played three events in the ongoing LIV Golf calendar and aggregated 25.68 points.

Recently, an X account (@thomassowell) posted a quote by Sowell that read:

"Science tells us that the human brain reaches it's maximum potential in early adulthood. Why then are young adults so seldom capable of doing what people with more years of experience can do? Because experience trumps brilliance,"

Mickelson reshared the post on his X account and expressed his appreciation for the quote in two words.

"Love this."

Mickelson himself is one of the veterans of the golf circuit. In his long, illustrious career, he has won six Major Championships - the Masters thrice (2004, 2006, 2010), the PGA Championship twice (2005, 2021), and the Open Championship once (2013).

The Lefty switched to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour in 2022 and continues to be one of the formidable names in the Saudi-backed circuit.

'It could be really good for the game if it’s compelling' - Phil Mickelson shows support for TGL

Phil Mickelson (Source: Getty)

After the inaugural season of the TGL wrapped up, golf analyst Dan Rapaport appreciated the tech-forward league on his X account.

He claimed that it was a "huge success" and had many "viral moments". He wrote:

"TGL a huge success in Year 1. Plain and simple. So many viral moments. Additive to the current landscape without taking anything away. Enjoyed it way more than I thought I would and I think a tonnnnn of people feel the same way,"

Phil Mickelson commented on the post, showing his support for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's league. Generally, golf fans have to walk a lot when they attend tournaments as the course is spread across acres. Mickelson acknowledged that TGL could allow fans to "sit down and watch" all the action, much like other sporting events.

The debut season of TGL was won by Atlanta Drive GC over New York Golf Club last week.

"That’s great news! It would be great for golf if this were to succeed. The golf fan is the most loyal fan in sports. Buy a ticket, walk miles and see a fraction of the action, but this could allow the golf fan to buy a ticket, sit down and watch 100% of the action just like other sports. It could really be good for the game if it’s compelling,"

Mickelson's observation of TGL housing all the excitement of golf under one roof had been Tiger Woods' focus while planning for the league in early 2023.

