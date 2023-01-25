When is Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new 'simulator league' starting?

Golf fans were met with a delightful surprise when their sport's icons Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced their new 'simulator league', in partnership with the PGA Tour. The league is titled TGL.

It will feature advance tech-infused team matches and live action at a custom-built venue in primetime. It will be broadcast on Monday nights and will complement the PGA Tour schedule.

Ever since the announcement, fans have been curious as to when it will launch. The TGL will kick-start in January 2024. It may build a home at the Palm Beach Gardens campus of Palm Beach State College, Florida.

In the past few months, several players such as Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas have joined Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the new 'simulator league'.

Certainly, more golfers will join in the coming months. It is expected to be a thrilling contest and it surely will be.

"TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans" - Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy at The Match 7 at Pelican (Image via David Cannon/Getty Images for The Match)

When Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, through their company TMRW Sports, announced the TGL in August 2022, the founders were very proud and thrilled to present this venture.

According to the PGA Tour, Woods said:

"TGL is the next evolution within professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis alongside so many of sports’ biggest events."

Tiger Woods also said that he was excited to blend golf with technology. The golf legend also said that fans will get an experience similar to what they get in a basketball arena or football stadium.

"As a big sports fan myself, I’m excited about blending golf with technology and team elements common in other sports. We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every play, every minute of action unfold right in front of you. It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf — and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and appeal to a new generation of fans."

Rory McIlroy believes that TGL will appeal to younger and more diverse audiences.

"I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and the TGL, while rooted in the traditions of the game, is taking a bold step into the increasingly tech-fueled future of sports. TGL will tap into the appeal of team golf within an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL will widen the appeal of golf to younger and more diverse fans and serve as another avenue to introduce people to the game I love."

Well, there is no doubt that TGL will be a one-of-its-kind golf league. How do fans react to it remains to be seen.

