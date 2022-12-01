“I am proud to be a foundational player” – Justin Thomas excited to join tech-infused TGL

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm became the first players to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on TGL. Following this, golfers have come forward to state their excitement to be a part of the innovative Monday Night Team Golf Series.

TGL, founded by Woods and McIlroy, was launched by TMRW Sports in August. Months later, the new "tech-infused" league, in partnership with the PGA Tour, made its first signings.

Speaking about the move, Justin Thomas said that he is eager to join the new league as a “foundational player.” The golfer stated that his career highlights had been team events and he was competitive in them.

In a release issued by the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas said:

“Team golf events have always been highlights throughout my career as the us-vs.-them mentality fuels my competitive spirit… I am proud to be a foundational player of TGL, and while I am eager to test my skills once the league launches, I am eager to be a voice alongside Tiger, Rory and Jon in helping to shape the league and help expand the audience for the sport I love.”

Jon Rahm lauds TGL ahead of joining

Jon Rahm was also excited about the new tech-infused league. The Spaniard, who embraces video game culture, described the newly conceptualized event as “out-of-the-box.” The golfer said that he saw the new event as an “opportunity to grow.”

Speaking at this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Jon Rahm said:

“It’s something so out-of-the-box. No other sport has done this, and not many sports can have a virtual simulated league like we’re going to have. To have the accessibility and availability to be able to do it, it’s incredible.”

He added:

“It’s a true opportunity to grow the game and maybe reach an audience that wasn’t interested in golf as well.”

Rahm went on to state that the revolutionary golf event had the potential to become a fan-interactive arena sport like basketball or box lacrosse. The Spaniard referred to the dynamic list of investors in TGL’s parent company TMRW Sports and said that it could grow to become like the NFL, NBA, and F1.

He further said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

“The opportunity is there, and I think it shows the excitement that a lot of us have with seeing the names of the people that want to get involved in it.”

It is pertinent to note that TGL will begin playing on Monday nights in January 2024. The event will follow a league structure with six three-player teams. It will be held in virtual courses complemented by a tech-infused short game complex.

According to its website, TGL describes itself as:

“Fusing advanced tech and live action in prime time… a data-rich virtual course with a state-of-the-art short-game complex.”

It is also noteworthy that TGL founder and CEO Mike McCarley announced the league in August amid the PGA Tour-LIV fight. Woods and McIlroy were introduced to the event as part of the American tour’s new structural changes. Meanwhile, the event has gained some criticism for being an attempt to copy the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

