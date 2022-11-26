Does Justin Thomas have kids? Here’s everything we know about the golfer’s family

American golfer Justin Thomas recently tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Jillian Wisniewski, in an intimate ceremony held in Franklin, Tennessee.

Thomas started dating Jillian in 2016 and then announced their engagement in November 2021 after being together for five years.

Justin Thomas is now happily married to Jillian, but the couple has no children.

Thomas was secretly married without sharing many details about his secret marriage. He had only invited a few of his close friends and family to his wedding.

Justin Thomas and Jillian (Image via Getty)

Justin has been secretive about his personal life ever since he started Wisniewski. Their relationship only came into the limelight when fans saw his beautiful girlfriend cheering for him from the stands in 2017.

The couple later made their relationship official on social media, but they rarely made public appearances together.

Justin and Jillian have been the biggest support in each other's lives. In 2017, Jillian Wisniewski almost missed the biggest match of Justin's career.

Wisniewski had a flight at around seven but canceled it at the last moment after Justin told her to watch the match.

The golfer then revealed to the paparazzi:

"My girlfriend was supposed to fly out at around 7, and I was like, 'You need to change your flight to later because I don't want you to miss this, and I feel like I'm going to get it done. She's the first person to tell you that I don't want to talk about golf in that situation. I don't know; I was just very confident."

Justin Thomas thanked Jillian Wisniewski for her constant support

Justin Thomas frequently traveled because of his matches; thus, his partner Jillian Wisniewski often needed to travel a lot. She lives in Chicago, where the American beauty does her job. However, she spent most of her time at Justin's place.

Jillian made a lot of sacrifices for him, and Justin Thomas never missed a chance to thank her for that. In his interview with PEOPLE, the golfer said:

"I'm so fortunate that she is patient and kind of halts her life for the lifestyle that I live. We've got a lot of great fond memories to look down the road."

However, Justin Thomas does not like to share much about his personal life and has not even shared his wedding pictures on his social media account.

His marriage has been in the headlines for a while, mainly because Justin's friend Tiger Woods missed the ceremony. Tiger and Justin share a strong bond and will play alongside next month at a television golf event called "The Match."

Fans were worried after not seeing Tiger at the function. However, it was revealed that Woods was busy serving his caddie duties for his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods.

It is important to note that Justin Thomas will play at the 2022 PNC Championship alongside his father. Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods will also join the championship scheduled for December 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

