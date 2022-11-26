Tiger Woods and son Charlie confirm PNC Championship appearance

Tiger Woods will be part of next month’s PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. The legendary golfer announced on Friday that he will once again team up with his son for the 36-hole event. The event will be played from December 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Woods, who recently confirmed his appearance at the Hero World Challenge, has now been confirmed for the PNC Championship.

The golfer will join the star-studded field at the event, which includes the likes of Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda.

Tiger Woods and Charlie will be at the PNC Championship

Making the big announcement, Tiger Woods said that he was looking forward to playing with his son at the parent-child team event.

Woods, in a statement, said:

“We have been looking forward to this week all year and we can’t wait to team up together for our third PNC Championship. This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It's going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. Getting to play as a Dad makes the week that much more special. I'm thrilled to close out a great December by returning to compete in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. Getting to play as a Dad makes the week that much more special.

It is pertinent to note that Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finished as runners-up in last year’s edition of the event. Despite their efforts, the duo couldn’t catch the team of John Daly and his son, John II.

Notably, the PNC Championship will mark Tiger Woods’ third consecutive week of the competition in December. The golfer, who had earlier committed to the latest edition of Capital One’s The Match, also announced that he will be playing his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Interestingly, Woods only played nine rounds of golf in 2022 owing to his injuries. He is recovering from injuries sustained in his 2021 car crash.

Following this, the golfer had some forgettable events as he tied for 47th at the Masters, withdrew after three rounds at the PGA Championship, and crashed out of The Open. The 15-time champion will be looking to turn the year around with upcoming events.

The field for the 2022 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will be joining a star-studded team at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. The ace golfer will be joining his "Match" partners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at the event. Defending champion John Daly and his son will be another big team on the field.

World Golf Hall of Famers Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara, Gary Player, Nick Price, Vijay Singh, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino, and LPGA star Nelly Korda will be among the other big names that team Woods will have to watch out for.

Here is the final field of teams for the PNC Championship:

Stewart Cink - Connor Cink

John Daly - John Daly II

David Duval - Brady Duval

Nick Faldo - Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk - Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington - Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda - Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar - Carson Kuchar

Bernhard Langer - Jason Langer

Tom Lehman - Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard - Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara - Shaun O’Meara

Gary Player - Jordan Player

Nick Price - Greg Price

Vijay Singh - Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam - Will McGee

Jordan Spieth - Shawn Spieth

Justin Thomas - Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino - Daniel Trevino

Tiger Woods - Charlie Woods

Poll : 0 votes