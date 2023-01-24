“Will a simulated major count…” – Fans react as Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa join Tiger Woods at TGL Simulator league 

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have added two more names to their Monday Night Golf League (TGL). The pair collaborated on starting a celebrity sports league, TMRW Sports, in partnership with the PGA Tour. Now, two more names have been added to the already-confirmed stars: Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

In their recent announcement, Tiger Woods confirmed that Collin Morikawa and former World No. 1 Adam Scott will play in his sporting venture.

TGL is a team-based golf league that will begin in January 2024. The league will feature six teams of three players in a two-hour competition to take place on Monday nights. There will be 15 regular seasons featuring PGA Tour players.

Nuclr Golf also revealed that Adam and Collin will now join Rahm and Thomas in the 2024 Primetime Golf League via their post, saying:

"Adam Scott has joined the TGL Simulator league. Scott joins Tiger, Rory, Rahm and JT as the first sign ups for the 2024 prime time golf season."

Adam Scott has joined the TGL Simulator league. Scott joins Tiger, Rory, Rahm and JT as the first sign ups for the 2024 prime time golf season

Fans are really excited to see the top-rated golfers play in the prime-time event. They jumped into the comments section to share their excitement about the series and wrote:

"Can’t wait to watch TW smoke these guys since this won’t involve…well…walking!"

"Can't wait to watch TW smoke these guys since this won't involve…well…walking!"

While some wondered if the golf league major counted towards a golfer's major title.

"Will a simulated major count towards Tiger’s major total?" a fan tweeted.

"Will a simulated major count towards Tiger's major total?"

It is pertinent to note that TMRW Sports comprises celebrity investors, including NBA star Steph Curry, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, baseball star Shohei Ohtani, tennis stars Serena Williams and Andy Murray, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"No one is beating Rahm" - Fans react to Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa joining the TGL

The inaugural season of TGL features a star-studded field composed of some of the best golfers in the world. Interestingly, Jon Rahm has garnered a lot of attention in the past two weeks, and undoubtedly, fans are excited to see his future in tournaments.





Our roster is shaping up nicely. Welcome to TGL, Collin Morikawa and Adam Scott. The major champions are the latest to join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm for the inaugural TGL season in 2024.

The Spaniard started 2023 by clinching back-to-back PGA Tour events. Collin Morikawa, who finished second at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, has joined the field in the TGL, but fans believe it will be difficult to win against current World No. 4, Jon Rahm. They even wrote about it in the comments section of the post shared by TGL.

"No one is beating Jon Rahm," a fan tweeted.

Rahm is playing the best golf of his career these days and is hoping to win the upcoming events.

Golf enthusiasts also suggested signing Viktor Hovland alongside the four golfers who joined the TGL.

It is worth mentioning that Hovland successfully defended his Hero World Challenge trophy in December. He has picked up wins in three PGA Tour events and has won seven professional events so far.

Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are also rumored to be joining the TGL Simulator League. Spieth teamed up with Justin Thomas in December to play in a television exhibition series called The Match against Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

