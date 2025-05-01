Phil Mickelson drops a 3-word reaction to a $200k-worth political advisor's recent speech

Phil Mickelson is always outspoken about his views on US politics. He has expressed his opinions and reactions to current affairs in the country on several occasions. Mickelson recently posted another message on his X account, this time referring to the $200K-worth politician Stephen Miller (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Miller is well-known for his influence in shaping conservative policies, particularly those concerning immigration and cultural issues. The American political advisor recently appeared at a White House press briefing, where he roasted the media in-house.

Stephen Miller claimed that the media never wanted to cover the MS-13 terrorist incident, and that it was President Trump's influence that caused them to report on it. He stated:

"Most of your papers never covered her story when it happened. To the extent that you covered it at all, it was because President Trump forced you to cover it by highlighting it repeatedly over and over again. He had to shame you into covering it."

Miller continued:

"And each and every one of you that sides over and over again with these MS-13 terrorists, to the extent that you have the financial means to do so, you all choose to live in condos or homes or houses as far away from these kinds of gangbangers as you possibly can."

This is obviously a pretty bold statement, and it even surprised Phil Mickelson. The golfer reacted to the clip of Stephen Miller's statement by writing on X:

"What he said!"

Not only Phil Mickelson, but the entire internet could not stop talking about the incident as it invited a host of reactions.

Phil Mickelson made an interesting comment on the US revenue system

GOLF: APR 04 LIV Golf Miami - Source: Getty

Aside from the aforementioned comment, Phil Mickelson, a few days ago, also commented on the present tax situation in the United States. He reposted a video from Anthony Pompliano, an entrepreneur and investor. Pompliano demonstrated in the video various facts indicating that the United States is spending more and getting less in the market, resulting in higher taxes.

In the video, Anthony Pompliano stated:

"The real story is that the government can take as much money from citizens as it pleases. They're never going to be able to stop spending more than they take in. You don't believe me? Take a look at this data from Charlie Bilello. Charlie writes that over the last 10 years, the U.S. federal government's tax revenue increased 60%. It took in 60% more money to nearly $5 trillion."

Phil Mickelson was totally on board with Anthony's statement, which could be seen by his message that read:

"The government keeps taking in more tax revenue, yet the national debt has doubled over the last decade. This is insane."

On the golf side of things, Phil Mickelson will be gearing up for LIV Golf Korea, taking place from May 2–4, 2025, at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea.

