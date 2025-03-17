Phil Mickelson expresses gratitude to $328.5B-worth Elon Musk for saving American citizens

Phil Mickelson recently expressed gratitude to $328.5B worth (as per Forbes) businessman Elon Musk on his X account. The latter's space technology company Space X helped bring back stranded NASA astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) this week.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore had been stranded on the ISS for over nine months. Musk's Space X Dragon docked successfully at the ISS on Sunday (March 16). NASA is reportedly now targeting an early return of the astronauts, and they are expected to come back on March 18.

A X user shared the video of the astronauts greeting the crew of the arriving Space X Dragon Capsule, commending Musk's efforts to bring them back. Phil Mickelson reshared the post on his X account thanking Musk for the same. He wrote:

"I can’t imagine being stranded in space for nearly a year. Elon Musk saving America one citizen at a time. Thank you"

Mickelson even defended Musk when one user replied to his post in the comments claiming that the astronauts were never stranded. He responded to the comment saying:

"tell yourself whatever lies you choose. They would have returned already but they were stranded there. And if Elon and SpaceX didn’t go get them they would still be STRANDED in space."

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been on the ISS since June last year. The duo had been on the maiden crewed voyage of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. However, the spacecraft suffered propulsion issues deeming it unfit to take them back to earth.

"The health effects on the human body without gravity are brutal" - Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson (Source: Getty)

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's mission was originally supposed be just eight days long when they flew to space on Boeing's first manned spacecraft. However, their stay was extended due to technical issues.

They were stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months. After the news of Elon Musk's Space X Dragon capsule launching to fly them back to Earth was announced, Phil Mickelson praying for their safe return on X.

He had reshared a post on his X account. The ace golfer acknowledged the adverse effects of staying "without gravity" for too long as he wrote:

"I hope they are ok after being in space for so many months more than anticipated. The health effects on the human body without gravity are brutal. praying they return safely."

Staying without gravity for too long can cause major physiological changes such as bone loss, muscle atrophy, fluid shifts and cardiovascular issues.

