Phil Mickelson expresses response to PGA Tour's $2.1 Billion budget in the 2022-23 season - "Their words and the truth have had a huge gap"

Phil Mickelson has once again criticized the PGA Tour. Following a testimony indicating that the Tour would generate $2.1 billion for the 2022-2023 season, people have started scrutinizing the figures. During the Senate hearing for the LIV merger, the Tour presented numbers that Mickelson and others are skeptical about and don't fully believe.

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson Interesting math. For years their words and the truth have had a huge gap. But to say this under oath to Congress is next level. twitter.com/bobballpdx/sta…

Phil Mickelson expressed incredulity at the idea that the PGA Tour would lie under oath. While he might not be surprised by dishonesty, the concept of perjury is particularly shocking to him.

"Interesting math. For years their words and the truth have had a huge gap. But to say this under oath to Congress is next level."

The legendary golfer has never been shy about his disdain for the PGA Tour, especially in recent months. Since he defected and joined LIV Golf, he's had almost nothing but negative things to say about his former tour.

Bob Ball, a golf journalist, initially brought this to Mickelson's attention, posting a detailed breakdown of the numbers and showcasing exactly how they didn't add up:

"Ron Price said UNDER OATH that the PGA Tour will bring in $2.1 billion dollars for the 2022-23 season and pay 1 Billion out to the players (see C-Span.) The PGA Tour put out their prize money at $435.7 million for the 2022-23 Fed Ex Cup schedule. Then, they pay out $50 Million in PIP. The Champions Tour is $62.5 million, Korn Ferry Tour at $29 Million, and $10 million for the Latin American Tour, Canada, China, etc... (Being generous.) Adding in $154 million (from last avail tax return) for player retirement earnings gets them to $741.2 million That leaves a $350 million hole in the math."

He continued, levying the same claim that Mickelson is making:

"Did Price make false statements under oath (cue bobblehead PGA leader calling lawyer to clarify/amend testimony?) Why is the PGA Tour paying out just a little over 35% when other sports leagues are around 50-55%? Something isn’t adding up. They should make all of their books public immediately with full transparency."

He also went on to say that smart players left the Tour for LIV Golf. It remains unclear what will happen, especially if these numbers are proven to be false and thus prove that Price perjured.

Phil Mickelson is not rejoining PGA Tour

It's never been more clear that LIV Golf was made for Phil Mickelson. He's done nothing but sing its praises since joining and he appears to believe that the PGA Tour is dishonest and could be facing trouble.

Phil Mickelson won't be leaving LIV

Even with the merger coming next year, assuming the Senate doesn't shut the whole thing down, Mickelson's not leaving. LIV Golf members will have the opportunity to rejoin or at least reapply to the Tour. Some might, but Mickelson and others will scoff at the chance.

He opened up about his issues with the Tour and those haven't been resolved. Plus, Jay Monahan, who Mickelson doesn't like that much, is still in power. There's presently no reason for Lefty to leave LIV.