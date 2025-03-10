Phil Mickelson makes feelings known about $67M NFL star's record-setting $330M contract 

Phil Mickelson congratulated Josh Allen on his record-setting contract extension. The latter received a six-year $330 million extension of which $250 million will be assured, making it the highest guaranteed amount in NFL history.

Ad

Josh Allen, who has a net worth of $67 million as per Forbes, already had a $258 million deal with the Buffalo Bills which he signed in 2021 through 2028. The Quarterback was awarded an extension despite four years left on his deal.

Phil Mickelson quoted ESPN's Adam Schefter's news regarding Allen's extension on X and wrote:

"Congrats to one of the best in the game. It's so cool to be appreciated and respected the way the Bills do with Josh."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson has a reportedly $200 million contract with LIV Golf, as per Bleachers Report. The five-time major champion joined the Saudi-backed Tour in 2022.

Phil Mickelson has his first podium finish on LIV Golf in Hong Kong

Phil Mickelson had his first individual podium finish at LIV Golf Hong last week. The tournament concluded on Sunday, March 9 at The Hong Kong Golf Club in Hong Kong, China.

Ad

The HyFlyers GC star finished third at the tournament with a score of 14-under. The tournament was won by Sergio Garcia (18-under) and the runner-up was Dean Burmester (15-under). Talking about his week, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"So I really had a great off-season, and I figured some things out, and I'm playing a different style of golf. I've been playing really well at home, and it's great to take it here. I didn't putt well at Adelaide, otherwise I would have contended there, as well. I played really good golf, and I had about four or five putts - today even - that could have gone lower and been an ultra round low to make a run."

Ad

Mickelson added that he was hitting good shots and playing "good golf." He said he saw the event in Hong Kong as a "building week" toward his goal of winning in LIV and another major, with Augusta in mind.

Mickelson's team HyFlyers GC has Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree as members. Ogletree and Tringale tied for 20th at the tournament while Steele tied for 30th. The team finished third for third. Talking about his team's performance, he said:

Ad

"All four of us are progressing, and we're playing like we know we can, we believe we can, and now we're starting to get some results. We're going to take this and go over to Sentosa next week and see if we can add to it because we're playing well and we're ready to move up that podium. It was great to get on the podium, now it's like we want to get to the taller one."

LIV Golf will move to Sentosa Golf Club this week for LIV Golf Singapore from Friday, March 14 to 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback