$300M-worth Phil Mickelson posts 5-word reaction to alleged Epstein security footage malpractice

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson runs an active profile on X, where he regularly shares posts about golf, politics, and other topics. In a recent post, the $300M worth LIV golfer(as per celebritynetworth.com) reacted to reports about some recently resurfaced footage from the widely publicized Jeffrey Epstein case.

Ad

According to reports, Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender, took his life in 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York City. Following his death, several conspiracy theorists came up with the theory that the convict didn’t commit suicide but was allegedly murdered.

On Monday, July 7, the US Department of Justice released footage from Epstein's prison room in a bid to prove that the felon was not murdered. However, social media personality Benny Johnson shared a tweet saying that there is reportedly a one-minute gap missing from the footage.

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson then reacted to Johnson’s tweet, saying,

Well that can’t be good 🤦‍♂️

Expand Tweet

Ad

The original footage released by the Department of Justice amounts to nearly 11 hours of CCTV footage. While other parts of the footage seem to be in place, the time suddenly changes from 11:59 to 12:00, which suggests that something might’ve allegedly happened within the one minute time frame unaccounted for.

Like Mickelson, several users in the comment section also found the time mystery suspicious. However, the federal agency has yet to acknowledge it or explain why there’s a minute missing from the footage.

Ad

Phil Mickelson reacts to his iconic flop shot from LIV Golf Virginia

LIV Golf Virginia was held from June 6 to 7 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, and Phil Mickelson was in the field. During his final round, the HyFlyers GC captain was two shots away from the lead when he arrived at the par-4 17th hole.

Mickelson’s approach shot took the ball away from the green and into the rough, and to get it out, he decided to use his iconic flop shot. Looking back on the beautiful shot, golf personality Nick Novinsky shared a tweet saying that it was “one of the best shots” he’s ever seen.

Ad

Phil Mickelson then agreed with Novinsky's tweet, saying,

“Same 😉”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mickelson's flop shot gave him a birdie on the 17th hole, and he followed it up with another birdie on the 18th to card 65 at the end of the round. He scored a total of 13-under after the three-day tournament and tied for fourth place with Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, and Thomas Pieters.

Notably, Phil Mickelson’s performance at LIV Golf Virginia marked one of his best this season. He placed in the solo third position in Hong Kong and sixth in Miami.

Mickelson has yet to claim his first LIV title of the year, and so far, his worst result is 49 from the recently concluded tournament in Dallas. Notably, he has yet to win a LIV Golf event since he joined the league in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More