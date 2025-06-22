Phil Mickelson reacts to President Donald Trump announcing USA's attack on Iranian Nuclear sites with an emoji

Phil Mickelson recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on the United States' attack on Iran. On June 21-22, the US military launched a coordinated strike against three Iranian nuclear sites. They were successful in destroying the three objectives located in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

According to reports, the US Military utilized B-2 stealth bombers equipped with GBU-57 bunker busters. Aside from that, the military utilized submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles. This was a huge move, and everyone, including Phil Mickelson, can't stop talking about it.

On June 22, Phil Mickelson responded to President Donald Trump's message about the mission's success. President Trump used X to convey that the operation was successful and that it was now time for peace. The message read:

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention on this matter."

The golfer has frequently responded to issues concerning US politics and expressed his opinions. This matter is no different, as Phil Mickelson reposted President Trump's comment and dropped a startled emoji. He didn't leave any remarks or opinions, as his X post read,

"😳"

Some reports even suggested that the operation was called 'Midnight Hammer'.

Phil Mickelson claims that San Francisco has 'leadership' issues

U.S. Open - Round One - Source: Getty

Recently, Phil Mickelson has also expressed his thoughts on the leadership of San Francisco. His message was in response to Fox News, which released a report ranking the aforementioned city as the worst-run big metropolis. The report stated,

"San Francisco ranked worst-run major city in America: report"

This study is based on the budget for San Francisco in 2023. Despite the city's high taxes, the city's budget was reported to be one billion dollars, which was not sufficient. Phil Mickelson reshared this report on X and alleged that it was all the result of weak leadership. The golfer's message read,

"This is really sad and disappointing. It’s such a beautiful place to be ruined by poor leadership."

Talking about Phil Mickelson's game, he recently competed at the 2025 US Open. This is the lone major he has yet to win which made him a fan favorite this year as well. Unfortunately, he finished with an 8-over-par total after 36 holes, missing the cut. Currently, the golfer is slated to compete in the forthcoming LIV Golf Dallas tournament.

