Martina Navratilova reacts in surprise as Donald Trump announces 'very successful' bombing of Iran's nuclear sites

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her astonishment after U.S. President Donald Trump announced successful strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. The President announced that the American fighter jets made a major move in the Iran-Israel war by attacking three nuclear sites in Iran.

The U.S. warplanes attacked the nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. President Trump has consistently opposed the notion of Iran possessing nuclear weapons, whereas Israel is believed to have nuclear weapons, although it has never officially admitted it.

Two days ago, President Trump issued a two-week deadline to Iran to agree on serious talks before a military intervention. However, the military action was carried out sooner than that. President Trump announced the successful strikes on social media and while speaking to the press.

"We have completed our very successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," President Donald Trump wrote. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. All planes are safely on their way home. There is not another military in the World that could have done this," he added. "NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Navratilova expressed her shock by reacting to the post with:

"Wow..."

Martina Navratilova voices her opinion on what she considers to be ex-President Joe Biden's mistake that led to current President Donald Trump's re-election

Martina Navratilova (USA) during The Championships Wimbledon 2024 in London, England. (Photo via Getty Images)

Martina Navratilova expressed her agreement with political author Don Winslow's perspective that if Merrick Garland had properly investigated President Trump, then he wouldn't have been able to run in the 2024 election. He further opined that ex-President Joe Biden appointing Garland was a mistake.

"Fact: If Merrick Garland had actually done his job - and not delayed the investigations into Donald Trump for more than a year as the Washington Post investigation clearly revealed - Trump would not have been a candidate in the 2024 Presidential election," Don Winslow posted on X.

Navratilova aligned her stance with Winslow and wrote:

"Garland was Biden’s biggest mistake."

Navratilova, who is known for sharing her political views, shared her take on ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo joining the New York mayoral race.

