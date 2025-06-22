"Abuser, bully and liar" - Martina Navratilova slams Andrew Cuomo, expresses disbelief as he reportedly leads in New York mayoral race

Martina Navratilova made her feelings known about New Yorkers voting for the former governor, Andrew Cuomo, to bring him back in power. The former tennis player is now also known for her unfiltered opinions about political matters on social media.

As per reports, Cuomo resigned from the governor position in 2021 after being accused of being involved in a sexual harassment scandal and being reported by Assembly member Ron Kim for impeachment legislation. After staying away from the position for almost four years, Cuomo has again joined the New York mayoral race, and he is reportedly in the lead of the race.

One of the users on X showcased their disapproval about the former governor being favored in the race. They attached an article shared on their tweet, favoring Cuomo, and wrote:

"Politico: Let us praise toxic masculinity. Andrew Cuomo's Anger is Legendary. And it's powering his comeback," the user wrote.

This tweet garnered attention from the American former tennis player Navratilova, who took a dig at Andrew Cuomo, expressing her disappointment about the New York mayoral race. Taking to X, she wrote:

"I can’t believe New Yorkers actually think they should vote for this abuser, bully and liar…" wrote Martina Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova shared her opinion on former US President Joe Biden's biggest mistake that led to Donald Trump's re-election

Martina Navratilova has never shied away from voicing her honest political opinions against Donald Trump on social media. She frequently expresses dismay over Trump being elected as the president, and recently, she opened up about her opinion on former President Joe Biden's mistake that led to Trump's presidential re-election.

The political author Don Winslow recently tweeted on X about the former US Attorney General Merrick Garland that if he had done his job right and not delayed Trump's investigation about his misdeeds for more than a year, then the latter wouldn't have been a candidate at the 2024 elections.

"Fact: If Merrick Garland had actually done his job - and not delayed the investigations into Donald Trump for more than a year as the Washington Post investigation clearly revealed - Trump would not have been a candidate in the 2024 Presidential election," Don Winslow posted on X.

Echoing his thoughts and stating Garland as Biden's biggest mistake, Navratilova posted on X:

"Garland was Biden’s biggest mistake," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova recently slammed Donald Trump, calling him a 'toxic narcissist' after the latter passed comments about protecting the UK.

