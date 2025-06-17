"Toxic narcissist" - Martina Navratilova slams Donald Trump after President's comments about protecting UK

Former Czech-American tennis star Martina Navratilova shared her reaction to Donald Trump's recent comments about the United Kingdom, saying that the reason they are well protected is because of his personal liking for them. Navratilova, who retired from the sport in 1994, has often expressed her thoughts on the American president, criticizing his policies and views on immigration, environmental issues and LGBTQ+ rights.

Martina Navratilova is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all-time. She had a highly decorated career, winning 59 Grand Slam titles which includes a record nine Wimbledon singles championships. She was one of the biggest tennis stars in the 1970s and 1980s and shared a long-term rivalry with Chris Evert. After her retirement, she has taken up roles as a commentator and often plays in exhibition matches.

In a post written on X, Navratilova shared her reaction to Donald Trump's comments about protecting the United Kingdom, writing:

Trending

"F***ing toxic narcissist. He makes literally everything about himself."

Expand Tweet

While Navratilova has disagreed with Trump on many occasions, she was vocal about agreeing with the president on banning transgender women from women's sports.

Martina Navratilova on her rivalry with Chris Evert

Navratilova and Evert at Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova recently discussed her rivalry with Chris Evert. The pair played against each other 80 times from 1973 to 1988, making their rivalry one of the greatest in sports history.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Navratilova had this to say on Evert:

“Would I have won more if Chris hadn’t been in the way? Probably. But even at the time I knew I was better for having her around. We made each other better. We made each other get better."

She also discussed her friendship with Evert post-retirement, with the pair having gotten closer since then.

"What do they say? Life is what happens when you’re making other plans,” said Navratilova. “When we were sitting there in 1975—we were so young!—did we think this would be us in 50 years? We did not.”

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert have both spoken fondly of each other since the end of their respective careers, with both saying the rivalry only encouraged them to be better players. The pair faced off 14 times in Grand Slam finals, with Navratilova winning on 10 of those occasions. While the Czech-American was better on grass and indoor carpet, Evert was regarded as a better player on clay and hard courts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More