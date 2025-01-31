Phil Mickelson reveals the "number one reason" why he thinks LIV Golf will be successful

Phil Mickelson has been on LIV Golf ever since its inception in 2022. Through the tumultuous three years that the league has operated, Mickelson has been its biggest advocate.

Recently, 'Lefty' appeared on 'The Joe Pomp Show' hosted by Joe Pompliano and discussed LIV Golf's status among other subjects. The former World No. 2 named the "number one" reason he believed that the breakaway league was going to be successful.

"There's a lot of reasons why I believe LIV is going to be successful but the number one reason would be something you wouldn't think and that is this - it's how you feel," he said [8:40 onwards].

Golf is generally looked at as a silent sport since the players need to be hyper-focused on their targets. At least the PGA Tour events are not treated with much pomp and loud cheering. When LIV Golf was created, their tagline was 'golf but louder'.

The league turned golf tournaments into large entertaining spectacles. Mickelson explained that when spectators come to watch PGA Tour events, they could get very anxious if they are attending them along with young children or toddlers. Parents would have to constantly be on their toes to not let the kids shout or speak loudly and disturb golfers.

Unlike most sports, spectators need to walk a lot to catch the ongoing action in a golf tournament since the course is spread across acres. The experience can get very tiring for fans according to Phil Mickelson. He further detailed how the fan experience at a LIV event was much better.

"You go to a LIV event you feel different. And here's why, you have music going so if you're out on the course, we don't hear people saying stuff, we don't hear it. So you're not as anxious about having your kids be quiet," he further explained [9:41 onwards].

Mickelson went on to elaborate on how a different kind of experience at a LIV Golf event would make fans come back for more.

Phil Mickelson believes fans would "walk away feeling different" after a LIV Golf event

Phil Mickelson (Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson gave a compelling case as to why he believes LIV Golf would be succesful when he appeared on 'The Joe Pomp Show' recently. His reason was based primarily on the fan experience that the Saudi-backed league provided.

He further added that LIV Golf events provided several pitstops and features to enhance the fan experience while still not missing out on the action due to large screens set up in fan areas.

"There's (a) Fan Zone on the course, where you can sit down, take a break, grab some drinks. It's like a little hang. You can take a nap. They have a Kid Zone by the clubhouse, where again, you can take a nap, you can sit down, play putt-putt and play games for them entertain them with a big screen so you can still see what's going on on the golf (course)," he mentioned [9:57 onwards].

Phil Mickelson then compared the feeling fans might have after leaving LIV Golf as compared to a PGA Tour event that might tire them out.

"So when you go there you feel calm. You feel comfortable, like 'okay our kids had a great time. I was relaxed. I wasn't so worried'. I think that's the number one reason why LIV's going to be successful. Because when you go experience it you walk away feeling different. You walk away feeling like, 'Oh I really enjoy that, let's go back,'" Mickelson added.

The LIV Golf season opener will take place from February 6th to 9th 2025 in Riyadh.

