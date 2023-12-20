Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC reveal their fresh design after resolving trademark infringement dispute

Following a legal battle, Phil Mickelson's LIV Golf club HyFlyers GC has a brand new logo. Initially, their logo was the target of a trademark infringement dispute back in June. Before the end of the year, it seems that the club has resolved its issues and offered up an unveiling of their new logo on December 20.

NUCLR GOLF shared the video on X, where the logo looks distinctly different from the previous one. This one removes all doubt on the source of the image and should put an end to any legal troubles the team experienced for it.

HyFlyers recently shared the announcement that they've added a new player to the roster, so things are trending upward for them. For reference, the logo below was the original, and it looked a bit similar to the one for Fallen Footwear.

NUCLR GOLF also shared this news at the time, writing:

"LIV Golf’s HyFlyers GC are being sued in New Jersey Court for trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by Cool Brands Supply alleges that their logo, which has been in use since 2003 by one of their popular skate brands has been ripped off. LIV (left) vs. Fallen Footwear (right)- reporting via ESPN."

The court filing regarding the lawsuit initially said:

"Defendants' adoption and use of their knockoff logo nearly twenty years after Plaintiff commenced use and in the face of Plaintiff's federal trademark registration is not just reckless and inexplicable -- it is willful infringement and unfair competition."

Fortunately, that's all come to an end and Mickelson and his team can fully focus on golf. With a new season upon them, it's a good time to clear everything out and start preparing to improve on their ninth-place finish from last year.

Phil Mickelson was right about Jon Rahm

At one point, the Jon Rahm move to LIV Golf was purely speculative. The rumors were rampant, but no one had any real indication of what the Spaniard was going to do. That is, except for Phil Mickelson.

Phil Mickelson was right

Mickelson swore that he knew that Rahm was coming to LIV Golf and leaving the PGA Tour. The two had the same agent, so it wasn't out of the realm of possibility that he had some information.

It got so persistent that Alan Shipnuck even chimed in and wasn't convinced of Mickelson's validity. Mickelson had previously said this:

"I know that's going to happen. When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it. Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and enjoying each other and the camaraderie and enjoying playing golf globally and all the benefits that come with playing this tour."

Eventually, for a $566 million price tag, Mickelson was proven right. He has also claimed that more players are on the way and that big names are headed over.