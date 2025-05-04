Phil Mickelson sends his prayers as plane makes emergency landing at Riviera golf course

Phil Mickelson commented on a private plane making an emergency landing at the Riviera Country Club. On May 2, a 1966 Cessna 172G Skyhawk made an emergency landing on the golf course. According to reports, the plane was on its way to Santa Monica Airport when it crashed owing to engine issues.

Ad

Mickelson reposted a video of the incident and sent his prayers for everyone on the course as well as those on the plane. The golf legend's comment on X read:

"Full flaps. Prop feathered. Looks like everyone is ok 🙏"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to some reports of the incident, there were three passengers onboard the plane, all of whom were unhurt. Emergency personnel quickly responded on the scene, and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently examining the incident.

Phil Mickelson is not the only one from the world of golf to react to this incident. Greg Norman Jr., son of legendary golfer Greg Norman, also commented on it. He made a humorous comparison between the incident and the 1995 movie Casino. There was a scene in the movie where a jet landed on a golf course.

Ad

Greg Norman Jr's comment was also shared on X, and it read:

"Casino was such a good movie"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, was in South Korea this weekend to compete in LIV Golf Korea. He finished 50th with a 7-over par score.

How has Phil Mickelson's 2025 season gone so far?

LIV Golf Korea - Day One - Source: Getty

Phil Mickelson has been really consistent with his golf thus far. He has finished in the top 25 in almost every tournament he has competed in on the LIV Golf circuit. He also competed at Augusta National in the Masters Tournament. There, he was unable to make the cut.

Ad

Here's a detailed look at his performances this year:

LIV Golf events

#1 LIV Golf Adelaide (Feb 14–16, The Grange Golf Club)

Position: T23

Score: 72-74-68 = 214 (-2)

#2 LIV Golf Hong Kong (Mar 7–9, Hong Kong Golf Club)

Position: 3

Score: 67-65-64 = 196 (-14)

#3 LIV Golf Singapore (Mar 14–16, Sentosa Golf Club - Serapong)

Position: T19

Score: 69-68-72 = 209 (-4)

#4 LIV Golf Miami (Apr 4–6, Trump National Doral)

Position: 6

Score: 69-73-73 = 215 (-1)

#5 LIV Golf Mexico City (Apr 25–27, Club De Golf Chapultepec)

Ad

Position: T22

Score: 71-69-72 = 212 (-1)

#6 LIV Golf Korea (May 2–4, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea)

Position: 50

Score: 75-70-78 = 223 (+7)

Majors

#1 Masters Tournament (Apr 10–13, Augusta National)

Status: Missed Cut

Score: 75-74 = 149 (+5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More