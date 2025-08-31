Phil Mickelson sends relegated LIV Golfer Anthony Kim a message after the latter reveals his "new coach"

Phil Mickelson is one of the most prominent golf icons who remains active on X. Staying true to his habit, Mickelson recently commented on former LIV golfer Anthony Kim's post.

Kim was recently relegated from the Saudi PIF-backed golf league after he failed to secure any point in this year's LIV season. As a result, Kim was pushed into the 'Drop Zone' of LIV Golf Individual Standings. Today, the golfer was spotted playing golf, and his daughter Bella stood beside, cheering for him. Anthony Kim shared the short clip on X and claimed that he has found a new coach:

"Got a new coach❤️ #girldad 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE🔥"

Phil Mickelson sent a heartwarming message to Kim in the comments:

"She’s got you on plane and accelerating through the ball. I love the way she has you swinging it."

Take a look at the interaction between Mickelson and Kim on X:

Screenshot from Mickelson's comment below Kim's X post / X: @PhilMickelson

Like Phil Mickelson, the relegated LIV golfer is an active, vocal critic and doesn't mind getting into hot water for sharing his opinions. Back in June, Mickelson was heavily criticised by Brandel Chamblee.

The veteran golf analyst pointed fingers at Lefty and slammed the competitive format of LIV Golf via a post on X. However, Phil Mickelson did not respond to Chamblee's criticisms. Shortly after that, Kim sided with the veteran golfer and questioned Chamblee's relationship with his family.

Phil Mickelson extended his support for Anthony Kim after the latter got relegated from LIV Golf

This year's LIV Golf Indianapolis was the final event of the Saudi PIF-backed golf league's 2025 Individual Championship. However, it was a heartbreaking outing for Anthony Kim, who faced relegation after the LIV Golf event at Chatham Hills. Following that disappointing outcome, the golfer shared his gratitude via a note on X:

"Regardless of my results I wanna thank H.E. every1 involved @livgolf_league not excluding the volunteers & fans 4 ur support..."

Despite Kim's failure to maintain his status as a LIV Golf wildcard, Phil Mickelson lauded the golfer for working hard amidst difficulties. In his comment, Lefty also mentioned that Kim should be proud. Take a look at Mickelson's reply to Kim on X:

"You’ve worked really hard and made so much progress. I know you haven’t had the results you wanted but you have so much to be proud of."

Screenshot from Lefty and Kim's interaction after LIV Golf Indianapolis / X: @AnthonyKim_Golf

It's worth noting that Mickelson's supportive gesture towards Kim is not new. Long before they started being fellow LIV golfers, the duo was paired in the 2008 Ryder Cup. Lefty and Kim secured half points in their morning foursomes and a full point in their afternoon four-ball. Mickelson also admitted in the press conference post-round that he found Kim's 'youthful exuberance' quite 'infectious'.

