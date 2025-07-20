  • home icon
  • Phil Mickelson shares his take on Scottie Scheffler's first-ever Open Championship victory

Phil Mickelson shares his take on Scottie Scheffler's first-ever Open Championship victory

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:56 GMT
Scottie Scheffler has secured his second golf major win of the 2025 season. He finished the 2025 Open Championship with a total score of 17 under par, four shots ahead of second place, winning the tournament for the first time in his career. This was an outstanding win, and Scheffler received praise from legends like Phil Mickelson.

The LIV Golfer also participated in the tournament, finishing with a total score of 1 over par and tied for 56th. After the competition, Phil Mickelson took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss Scottie Scheffler's victory. Mickelson felt it was a fantastic victory, and Scheffler was in perfect control throughout the event. He was leading the event since the second round, and his final margin was likewise impressive.

Phil Mickelson's post read,

"Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on another impressive victory. So many irons shots were amazing and what a putting performance. 👏👏"
Scottie Scheffler shot an incredible closing round of 3 under par. He started with the front nine holes, making three birdies on holes one, four, and five. Scheffler then made a disastrous double bogey on hole 8, but he was able to regain momentum with a birdie on hole 9.

Scheffler then tackled the back nine holes first, making only one birdie on hole 12, finishing the tournament with a total score of 17 under par.

How much money did Scottie Scheffler win from the 2025 Open Championship?

The 2025 Open Championship was held at the Dunluce Course in Northern Ireland. The event had a total prize pool of $17,000,000, with an 18% cut for the winners. Scottie Scheffler was awarded $3,100,000 for his outstanding achievement.

Talking about other golfers' winnings, here's a look at the top 30 golfers' earnings:

  • Win: Scottie Scheffler, $3.1 million
  • 2: Harris English, -13, $1.759 million
  • 3: Chris Gotterup, -12, $1.128 million
  • T-4: Matt Fitzpatrick, -11, $730,667
  • T-4: Wyndham Clark, -11, $730,667
  • T-4: Haotong Li, -11, $730,667
  • T-7: Robert MacIntyre, -10, $451,833
  • T-7: Xander Schauffele, -10, $451,833
  • T-7: Rory McIlroy, -10, $451,833
  • T-10: Bryson DeChambeau, -9, $304,650
  • T-10: Corey Conners, -9, $304,650
  • T-10: Brian Harman, -9, $304,650
  • T-10: Russell Henley, -9, $304,650
  • T-14: Rickie Fowler, -8, $240,000
  • T-14: Nicolai Hojgaard, -8, $240,000
  • T-16: Jesper Svensson, -7, $185,257
  • T-16: Hideki Matsuyama, -7, $185,257
  • T-16: Tommy Fleetwood, -7, $185,257
  • T-16: John Parry, -7, $185,257
  • T-16: Justin Rose, -7, $185,257
  • T-16: Rasmus Hojgaard, -7, $185,257
  • T-16: Tyrrell Hatton, -7, $185,257
  • T-23: Maverick McNealy, -6, $138,040
  • T-23: J.J. Spaun, -6, $138,040
  • T-23: Lucas Glover, -6, $138,040
  • T-23: Dustin Johnson, -6, $138,040
  • T-23: Ludvig Aberg, -6, $138,040
  • T-28: Harry Hall, -5, $119,950
  • T-28: Oliver Lindell, -5, $119,950
  • T-30: Daniel Berger, -4, $104,850
  • T-30: Akshay Bhatia, -4, $104,850
  • T-30: Keegan Bradley, -4, $104,850
  • T-30: Kristoffer Reitan, -4, $104,850
