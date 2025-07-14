Jena Sims arrives in Northern Ireland as Brooks Koepka prepares for The Open

The Open Championship is quickly approaching, and Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka appear to have arrived in Northern Ireland, where the tournament is going to take place. The tournament is slated to take place at the Dunluce Course, a world-renowned golf course famed for its tough layout.

Sims shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories, showcasing the beauty of Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland, where Rory McIlroy is also from, is regarded as one of the most beautiful countries in Europe. Sims uploaded some pictures featuring the view from her room and also posted how happy Crew was to be in Northern Ireland. Sims even welcomed her son to the country with a caption in her article that said:

"Welcome to Northern Ireland Kid."

Talking about her story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from Jena Sims' Instagram story (Image Credit: @jenamsims)

Jena Sims posted another Instagram story showing the view outside her window, where a couple of cows were relaxing in a field. Interestingly, Sims stated in the caption that she learned as a child that anytime cows sit, it means rain is on the way. The caption reads:

"Where I come from we were taught if the cows were lying down, it was going to rain."

Still taken from Sims' Instagram showing some cows relaxing (Image Credit: @jenamsims)

Talking a bit about The Open Championship, it will begin on July 17. Brooks Koepka has had a disappointing season so far and is still looking for his first victory.

And what better way to do it than on one of golf's biggest platforms, a Major. Northern Ireland has unpredictable weather. As a result, everything is possible, adding to the excitement surrounding the competition.

Jena Sims describes how Brooks Koepka is teaching Crew how to play golf

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka welcomed their son Crew on July 27, 2023. Sims often discusses how they are both heavily involved in their son's development, and recently mentioned how Koepka is teaching the one-year-old how to golf.

Sims shared in the caption how Crew is almost getting what Koepka is teaching him. The caption read:

"He’s totally getting it now 🥲"

Talking a bit more, here's a look at that Instagram story:

Brooks Koepka and Crew sharing a father-son moment (Image Via: Instagram @jenamsims)

Koepka and Sims were recently in Spain for LIV Golf Andalucia, where the former finished T32.

