Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims rocks all-white and green to represent women in golf

Jena Sims is always looking forward to sharing her exclusive style with her fans. She not only posts stunning looks on her Instagram stories, but she also includes links to those clothes. Sims recently posted a novel outfit from a new golf brand, Fore All, which is making news for its unique design.

Jena Sims was wearing a white top and skirt with green border lines. Talking about the brand, Jen Clyde and Michelle Money established this modern golf wear line. They also wanted to make golf more pleasant for the audience, so they created new designs that gave each woman on the course a unique appearance.

The brand is well-known for producing golf attire, including dresses, skirts, tops, coats and accessories. Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, was also sporting a pink cap that read 'Fore'. Overall, her attire generated a lot of talk among the fans. Here's a peek at the post she uploaded on her Instagram story:

Jena Sims shares new outfit with the fans (Image Credit: via IG @jenamsims)

Recently, Jena Sims was also named the SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year for 2024. She even spoke to reporters in an interview with SI Swimsuit, revealing that this was her life's biggest aim. Sims had wanted to be a model since she was a child and winning the SI Swimsuit competition after applying three times was a huge thing. She stated:

"Being a rookie, it just feels right, I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life."

Jena Sims revealed information regarding the Swim Week Celebration

PGA: Masters Tournament - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jena Sims recently shared a series of stories on Instagram about the Swim Week Celebration, which will take place on May 30 and 31. Sims released a preview for the event, which will take place at W South Beach in Miami. She even expressed her delight for the event, saying:

"I am absolutely flying with the news that Sports Illustrated is coming back to Miami Swim Week," she said in one of her Instagram stories.

She continued:

"This was my very first job for Sports Illustrated. It would always be so sentimental to me because the very first time I walked in the show, I was seven months pregnant with a crew, and I was so terrified. But what made me feel less terrified was that I wasn't alone up there."

She continued, "Crew is actually coming. He's not going to be on the runway with me. The show is actually way past his bedtime. But it was such a cool, wonderful, wonderful time."

Sims also noted on her IG story that she cannot wait for the event because it will mark her comeback.

