Phil Mickelson takes a dig at the "incomprehensible" way Californians vote

Phil Mickelson recently took to X to take a dig at Californians' votes. He subsequently deleted the post.

US President Donald Trump recently released significant amounts of water from two dams in California's Central Valley. This decision reportedly came after massive wildfires broke out in Los Angeles in early January.

While the debate is still out on the decision, Phil Mickelson gave his two cents on the matter. He had reshared a post from the Founder and CEO of the IBC Group, Mario Nawfal, that hailed Trump's decision to open the floodgates and criticized the Democrats.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Mickelson had reshared it, writing in the now-deleted post:

"It’s incomprehensible that Californians keep voting for these incompetent idiots."

Phil Mickelson's now-deleted tweet reposted by some X users - Source: via @boog_77 and @kirkawilliams on X

For almost a month, a bout of disastrous wildfires ravaged Southern California. Thousands of people were evacuated with numerous being injured from the catastrophe. The death count is currently being reported as 29. This week, all the fires were reported to be finally contained.

As the fires ravaged through acres of land, many sports leagues including the PGA Tour, NBA, NFL, and NHL among others either moved or postponed their games due to the tragedy. The PGA Tour shifted the venue of the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational traditionally held at the Riviera Golf Club in California. The tournament will now be held at Torrey Pines in San Diego from February 10th to 16th 2025.

Many golfers had come forward extending their help to those in need. The LPGA Tour even partnered with several US organizations to provide relief efforts to victims.

When Phil Mickelson's family had to evacuate their house in 2007 due to wildfires

Phil Mickelson (Source: Getty)

Southern California had been gripped by a series of wildfires in October 2007. During the disaster, Phil Mickelson's family was evacuated from their Rancho Santa Fe home.

The golfer was not home at the time and had been at a corporate event at Baltustrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey. He had rushed to be with his family at their San Diego beach house after the evacuation. Mickelson later told Golf World about the situation saying:

"We're safe, the family is together." [via ESPN India]

The 2007 California fires claimed several lives and injured hundreds of people, including firefighters. Around 30 wildfires, out of which 17 became huge, broke out in October.

California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had announced a state of emergency in seven counties where the fires were burning. According to reports, a million people were evacuated from their homes. Reportedly, the fires were even visible from space at their peak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback