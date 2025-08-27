Keegan Bradley will lead Team USA this year in the Ryder Cup against Team Europe in September, and reports have suggested that he has nearly finalized one of his most difficult choices. According to James Corrigan of The Daily Telegraph, Bradley is seriously considering selecting himself as a playing captain for the American team.NUCLR GOLF wrote on X:&quot;🏆🇺🇸 #BREAKING — Keegan Bradley is expected to pick himself and become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, per @jcorrigangolf. @KeegsArmy&quot;NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLFLINK🚨🏆🇺🇸 #BREAKING — Keegan Bradley is expected to pick himself and become the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963, per @jcorrigangolf. @KeegsArmyGolf insider Trevor Immelmon shared his two cents on what might be appropriate for Keegan Bradley to do. He wrote:“Is Keegan currently one of the 12 best American players? Yes, but because he’s the Captain, I don’t think he should play. IMO he should focus on being a leader for the US Team and their fans.Trevor Immelman @TrevorImmelmanLINKIs Keegan currently one of the 12 best American players? Yes, but because he’s the Captain, I don’t think he should play. IMO he should focus on being a leader for the US Team and their fans. I’d add these picks to the 6 auto’s: Thomas CantlayYoung Burns Griffin MorikawaPhil Mickelson has also replied to Immelmon’s post. He commented:&quot;🙋‍♂️I’ve got a hot take for ya Trevor 😂😂&quot;If he follows through, Bradley would make history as the first playing captain for Team USA since Arnold Palmer in 1963.Bradley, a multiple-time PGA Tour winner, has been weighing the decision carefully. A final announcement on his picks, including whether he joins the roster as a player, is expected soon.Donald Trump backs Keegan BradleyKeegan Bradley’s potential decision to compete as both captain and player follows recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social about the Ryder Cup. Trump confirmed that he will attend the first round of the event at Bethpage Black, where Team USA will face Team Europe in September. As a passionate golfer, he also suggested that Keegan Bradley should represent his team on the course.Trump mistakenly stated that his invitation came from the PGA Tour. However, a spokesperson for the PGA of America clarified that the invitation was extended by both the PGA and Bradley himself, not the Tour.Speculation about Bradley possibly taking on a dual role has been growing since early in the season. Many fans and analysts have debated whether the Ryder Cup captain would consider playing while leading the team.Bradley, however, has remained careful in addressing the topic publicly. He has repeatedly emphasized that his main focus was to ensure that Team USA has the best chance to succeed.